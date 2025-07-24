Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

Cambodian soldiers initiated gunfire near the eastern side of the Thai base Moo Pa, approximately 200 metres from Ta Muean Thom Temple, prompting a defensive response from Thai troops.

The clash took place today, July 24, following an order by Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the Second Army Region, to close border crossings and local tourist attractions to safeguard national sovereignty and public safety.

The order, numbered 213/2025, was issued to halt tourism activities, including visits to Ta Muean and Ta Kwai temples, to enhance security measures. This move aims to protect Thai citizens’ lives and property from similar incidents in the future and underscores disapproval of using anti-personnel landmines, which violate the Ottawa Convention.

At 7.35am, near Ta Muean Thom Temple, the Suranaree Task Force’s second special unit attempted to inform Cambodian officials of the closure of Ta Muean Thom Temple to tourists. However, discussions failed to resolve.

Consequently, Thai officials erected concertina wire around the temple’s access points. Cambodian troops then positioned weapons at the entrance and deployed surveillance drones in the area.

Six armed Cambodian soldiers approached the wire barrier and called for negotiations, but the Thai side maintained that discussions had already occurred, reported KhaoSod.

By 8.20am, gunfire erupted from the Cambodian side opposite the Thai base Moo Pa, located 200 metres east of Ta Muean Thom Temple. Thai soldiers engaged in a defensive exchange to protect themselves.

In similar news, a historic tourist destination on the Thai-Cambodian border is teetering on the edge of closure, with the Thai military poised to act if tensions escalate.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, delivered a firm message regarding tourism at the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. His stance: visitors are welcome, as long as they respect the rules.