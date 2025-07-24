Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

Border standoff escalates tensions as troops exchange fire

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
419 1 minute read
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Cambodian soldiers initiated gunfire near the eastern side of the Thai base Moo Pa, approximately 200 metres from Ta Muean Thom Temple, prompting a defensive response from Thai troops.

The clash took place today, July 24, following an order by Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the Second Army Region, to close border crossings and local tourist attractions to safeguard national sovereignty and public safety.

The order, numbered 213/2025, was issued to halt tourism activities, including visits to Ta Muean and Ta Kwai temples, to enhance security measures. This move aims to protect Thai citizens’ lives and property from similar incidents in the future and underscores disapproval of using anti-personnel landmines, which violate the Ottawa Convention.

At 7.35am, near Ta Muean Thom Temple, the Suranaree Task Force’s second special unit attempted to inform Cambodian officials of the closure of Ta Muean Thom Temple to tourists. However, discussions failed to resolve.

Consequently, Thai officials erected concertina wire around the temple’s access points. Cambodian troops then positioned weapons at the entrance and deployed surveillance drones in the area.

Six armed Cambodian soldiers approached the wire barrier and called for negotiations, but the Thai side maintained that discussions had already occurred, reported KhaoSod.

By 8.20am, gunfire erupted from the Cambodian side opposite the Thai base Moo Pa, located 200 metres east of Ta Muean Thom Temple. Thai soldiers engaged in a defensive exchange to protect themselves.

Related Articles

In similar news, a historic tourist destination on the Thai-Cambodian border is teetering on the edge of closure, with the Thai military poised to act if tensions escalate.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, delivered a firm message regarding tourism at the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. His stance: visitors are welcome, as long as they respect the rules.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

9 minutes ago
Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mayor tackles illegal waste dumping by Chinese firm in Chon Buri

21 minutes ago
2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

30 minutes ago
Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Deadly clash erupts between Thailand and Cambodia (video)

39 minutes ago
Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics | Thaiger Thailand News

Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

49 minutes ago
Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

58 minutes ago
Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

1 hour ago
Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate backs amnesty for impulsive youth in political offences

2 hours ago
Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Floods in Nan force urgent patient relocation from hospital

3 hours ago
Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes | Thaiger Business News

Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

3 hours ago
Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman and pet dog die in Bangkok house fire

3 hours ago
Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police crackdown: 18 teens arrested, 14 bikes seized in raid

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai power play to crown Bangkok’s first female council chief

3 hours ago
Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buffalo bust as Yaba duo in Chon Buri caught in the act

3 hours ago
Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom | Thaiger Crime News

Thai troops defend against Cambodian gunfire near Ta Muean Thom

3 hours ago
Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community leader fatally shoots wife and 4 others after divorce dispute

4 hours ago
Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thais get lucky with new retirement lottery scheme

4 hours ago
Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plays its cards right with poker punt

4 hours ago
Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal kratom juice factory dismantled in Nakhon Ratchasima

4 hours ago
Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier loses leg in fresh landmine blast on Thai-Cambodian border

4 hours ago
Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head | Thaiger Pattaya News

Punch-up with ladyboy in Pattaya leaves foreigner with bloody head

4 hours ago
Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Interior Minister denies interference in Khao Kradong land probe

5 hours ago
Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket heartbreak as young Aussie tourist found dead in hotel

5 hours ago
3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision | Thaiger Thailand News

3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for severe weather as storm Whipa hits 19 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather as storm Whipa hits 19 provinces

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
419 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x