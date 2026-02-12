ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

Published: February 12, 2026, 3:56 PM
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

ICONSIAM, the landmark destination on the Chao Phraya River, is joining hands with major public and private partners to host a large-scale Chinese New Year 2026 celebration, aimed at boosting Thai–Chinese tourism and positioning Bangkok as a global festive destination.

The event, ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026, will take place from February 12 to 17, 2026, at River Park, ICONSIAM. It features support from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), KASIKORNBANK, CP AXTRA (Makro – Lotus), Alipay+, and Tiger Balm.

This year’s celebration honours the Year of the Horse and includes the enshrinement of Guan Yu, the deity of honesty, loyalty and righteousness, at a spiritually significant location known as the Dragon’s Belly, a revered stretch of the Chao Phraya River.

ICONSIAM expects visitor footfall and spending to grow by over 10% during the campaign.

ICONSIAM highlights Chinese–Thai cultural ties

Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said the festival aims to enhance both tourism and cultural appreciation.

“Our ambition is not only to elevate Thailand’s tourism experience, but also to celebrate the deep-rooted ties between Thailand and China.

“We have curated a landmark festival that seamlessly blends traditional beliefs with contemporary artistry, creating a special experience to attract global audiences to witness the most magnificent Chinese New Year celebration along the Chao Phraya River.”

ICONSIAM’s Lucky Angpao Mega Campaign will offer over 8,300 prizes, further encouraging shopping and participation throughout the event period.

The celebration supports TAT’s efforts to attract 6.7 million Chinese visitors in 2026 under the country’s visa-free policy. ICONSIAM sees this festival as a key driver for both tourism and retail growth.

Event highlights: Culture, entertainment, and food

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances | News by Thaiger

Landmark of Blessing
Visitors can pay respects at the Auspicious Guan Yu Shrine, featuring five sacred manifestations of Guan Yu brought from China for the first time. The shrine will also house an Interactive Blessing Pavilion, featuring the Eight Auspicious Horses brought to life through immersive technology.

Prosperous Celebration
A key highlight includes the appearance of Chinese actor Wang Zhuo Cheng, who will join the grand procession of the Long Ma (Dragon Horse), a 32-metre mythical creature symbolising success and progress.

Thai T-POP group BUS (Because of You I Shine) will perform a contemporary dragon-horse dance combining tradition and pop culture.

The Miracle of Fountain
At ICONSIAM’s iconic river curve, guests can watch the Chao Phraya River Dragon Multimedia Water Feature, Southeast Asia’s longest, with synchronised fountains, lights and sound.

The Fortune Flavours Street will offer food from legendary eateries such as Jok’s Kitchen and Sampheng Egg Cake, alongside special Chinese New Year merchandise.

ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026 runs from February 12 to 17 at River Park, ICONSIAM. Be part of this extraordinary celebration and see just how Bangkok positions itself as one of the world’s most compelling festive destinations.

For event updates, visit:

Press release

