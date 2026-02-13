Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat arrested three men and seized military-grade weapons during a raid on a house in Thung Song district yesterday, February 12, as part of a crackdown on online arms trafficking.

The announcement was made by Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police following an operation carried out under national policy directives to suppress crime involving firearms and explosives.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Moo 8, Thi Wang subdistrict, Thung Song district, where they uncovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and drugs.

Three suspects were detained at the scene. Police identified them as 25 year old Pong, 26 year old Nat, and 23 year old Jor.

During the search, officers seized two M16 A1 rifles, two M67 grenades, several shotguns and handguns, more than 300 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, along with 80 methamphetamine pills.

Police later arrested a fourth suspect, 29 year old Nop, who was found in possession of three methamphetamine pills. He was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

Officers said the three initial suspects face multiple charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession for sale, carrying firearms in public without permission and possession of narcotics for sale.

All suspects and seized items were handed over to Kapang Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.

Between December 22 last year and February 11 this year, Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police reported 1,444 drug cases involving 1,478 suspects.

Officers seized more than 255,072 methamphetamine pills and 2.78 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, and confiscated assets linked to drug offences worth approximately 14.4 million baht.

Similarly, two suspects were arrested in Bangkok for allegedly modifying and selling guns online. The arrests follow a series of complaints from locals who reported seeing weapons and ammunition being advertised for sale on Facebook.

The illegal weapons operation involved the sale of modified blank guns and ammunition. Prices ranged from a few thousand baht to tens of thousands, attracting a growing number of buyers.