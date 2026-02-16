PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 16, 2026, 5:05 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has urged the public to adjust Chinese New Year practices to reduce smoke and PM2.5 exposure, warning today, February 16, that incense, firecrackers and burning joss paper can release harmful pollutants.

Surin Wongkitthamrong, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the burning involved in these traditions is often a byproduct of incomplete combustion. This can generate PM2.5, as well as carcinogenic substances and other toxic gases that can cling to smoke particles, he said.

He warned that inhaling the smoke in large amounts or over a prolonged period could affect the respiratory system, particularly among higher-risk groups including children, older people and those with existing respiratory diseases.

Surin said PM2.5 levels were expected to increase between today and tomorrow, February 16 and 17, which falls within the Chinese New Year period. Areas flagged for monitoring included Bangkok, surrounding provinces, the central region and the lower northern region.

He attributed the expected rise to stagnant near-surface air conditions, which can prevent pollution from dispersing and lead to greater accumulation of fine particles.

The department promoted a set of recommended practices under the theme “Reduce pollution, increase good fortune”, aimed at lowering impacts on health and the environment.

The Pollution Control Department invited the public to consider adjusting how they celebrate, including switching to alternative incense options such as short incense sticks or electric incense to help reduce PM2.5.

Infographic from PCD (Translated into English)

The guidance also encouraged people to reduce the quantity of burning and shorten the time spent burning joss paper or lighting incense, in order to cut the duration of smoke emissions.

If burning is necessary, the department advised doing so in open areas outside buildings or in well-ventilated places, and said people could choose to make a silent wish or prayer instead, reported KhaoSod.

Surin said adopting these approaches would not only help protect people’s health and those around them, but would also reduce air pollution at the source.

He added that the changes could help make the Chinese New Year period happier and safer, with cleaner air as an auspicious benefit for everyone.

Similarly, at the beginning of this month, Mae Hong Son officials launched a joint campaign aimed at preventing wildfires and reducing air pollution in the province, with multiple key leaders participating in a kick-off event held in front of the municipal office.

