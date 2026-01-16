Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home

Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A steel bar reportedly fell from a crane at a high-rise condominium construction site and pierced through a home near Surin Beach in Phuket on the night of Wednesday, January 14. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the close call.

The female homeowner shared a video of the shocking incident on social media, showing a long steel bar embedded through the roof of her house at around 8pm. The footage also revealed that the falling metal smashed through a wooden door inside the home, leaving visible structural damage.

In the video, the woman explained that the steel bar came from a luxury condominium construction site located close to her property. She added that the same site had caused problems before, claiming that water had previously dripped onto her cars, before the much more dangerous incident occurred that night.

She further said that her family members normally gather in the exact spot where the steel bar landed, but by sheer luck, no one was there at the time.

According to Phuket Hotnews, the homeowner later filed a complaint with Choeng Talay Police Station, and officers have already visited the house to investigate the damage.

Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Meanwhile, MGR Online reported that the construction contractor had not yet taken responsibility. As of the latest update, the steel bar had still not been removed, and no repairs had been carried out on the damaged house.

A representative from the condominium project reportedly met with the homeowner, but details of the discussion were not disclosed to the public.

The incident has alarmed residents in the area and sparked widespread criticism online. Many netizens called on local administrative authorities to suspend the construction project and take firm action against both the contractor and the project owner.

Condo crane drops iron bar on house in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Some condemned the contractor’s apparent negligence, commenting…

“Where is the safety of residents? How many innocent people have to be injured and killed by construction accidents? Government officials better do something on this.”

“The homeowner must seek accountability and pursue legal proceedings to the utmost.”

“No safety even if staying still at home.”

“Any responsibility will be taken? Or just silent.”

Others expressed concern for the family’s wellbeing and urged the homeowner to update the public on compensation and legal proceedings. As of now, no further updates have been provided by either the homeowner or the police.

Phuket home damaged by dropped steel bar from condo construction crane
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

