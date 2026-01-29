Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 29, 2026, 11:01 AM
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh and JAH BRAND อีจ๊ะ

The father of a Thai singer is in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into his motorcycle in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok yesterday, January 28. The singer later broke down in tears on stage, saying doctors had told her that her father has only a 10% chance of survival.

Officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station, emergency medical staff from Pak Kret Hospital, and rescuers from Ruam Katanyu Foundation rushed to the accident scene outside a village on Hor Karnka Road in the Bang Tanai sub-district of Pak Kret district at around 5pm after receiving reports of the crash.

At the scene, police found a black pickup truck with Pathum Thani registration plate กท 6665 and a damaged red motorcycle with Bangkok registration plate 7 ขอ 8343.

The motorcyclist was identified as 68 year old Pradit Mahadthai, the father of well-known Thai singer Nongpanee Mahadthai, also known as Ja. The singer arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and remained close to her father to encourage him.

Details of Pradit’s injuries were not disclosed to the public. Ja later revealed that her father rode his motorcycle to buy food and was on his way home when the accident occurred.

Pickup truck driver crashes into motorcycle of singer's father
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh

The female pickup truck driver was reportedly in shock and cried continuously at the scene. She told police that she was driving in the right lane while Pradit was travelling in the left lane. According to her statement, Pradit suddenly changed to the right lane, leaving her unable to brake in time before crashing into him.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident and plan to conduct further questioning of the pickup driver.

Despite the incident, Ja did not cancel her scheduled concert in Kanchanaburi province. She performed on stage as planned before updating fans about her father’s condition.

Thai singer's father injured in car accident in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh

Speaking through tears, Ja said her father remains in an intensive care unit (ICU) and that doctors informed the family he had only a 10% chance of survival.

She explained that she chose to continue performing because she believed it was what her father would have wanted. According to Ja, her father would always encourage her to keep working and entertaining her fans.

The singer also apologised to the audience, saying she might not have been able to perform at her best under the circumstances and hoped they would understand the situation.

Thai singer's father in critical condition
Photo via Facebook/ JAH BRAND อีจ๊ะ

