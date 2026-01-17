Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok

A section of Rama 2 Road collapsed early on the morning of January 17, 2026, causing a pickup truck to overturn in a Bangkok-bound lane and leading to severe traffic congestion in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30am on the inbound side of Rama 2 Road, near the Big C Rama 2 shopping complex, in Samut Sakhon province. According to initial reports, the collapse affected a parallel lane, where the road surface gave way and formed a large hole filled with water.

A pickup truck travelling through the affected lane lost control as the surface collapsed beneath it. The vehicle plunged into the damaged section of the road and overturned, coming to rest upside down in a water-filled ditch. Emergency responders arriving at the scene confirmed that the driver was not seriously injured and was able to exit the vehicle safely.

Officials from local authorities and emergency services were dispatched to the site shortly after the collapse was reported. Crews worked to shut off the water flow in the damaged area and began securing the scene to prevent further accidents. Temporary barriers were installed, and the affected lane was closed to traffic.

Traffic congestion quickly built up following the incident, with long delays reported in both inbound and outbound directions along Rama 2 Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes while repair work and safety inspections were carried out.

The collapse occurred on a public holiday morning, a period when traffic volumes are typically higher due to travel into Bangkok. Authorities stated that an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the road failure, including an assessment of underlying structures and drainage conditions in the area.

Details of the incident were first shared by local media and online community pages, including updates circulated by the Samut Sakhon News Society 2 Facebook page and later referenced by national broadcaster Sorayuth Suthasanachinda. Further updates are expected as repair efforts continue and traffic conditions stabilise.