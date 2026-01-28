Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 28, 2026, 4:02 PM
347 1 minute read
Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A Spanish woman and a Thai food vendor sustained serious injuries after a Grab driver crashed his electric car near the old city moat in Chiang Mai this morning, January 28.

Locals who witnessed the accident at around 7.40am alerted officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station and rescue teams to assist the victims.

The Spanish woman and a Thai vendor who was operating a soy milk stall at the scene were found in critical condition and were rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

The Spanish woman’s boyfriend and the Grab driver sustained only minor injuries. The driver’s electric MG SUV suffered damage to its front bumper and bonnet.

The soy milk stall, which was set up on the footpath beside the old city moat, was completely destroyed. A motorcycle parked near the stall was also damaged in the crash.

Grab driver crashes car in Chiang Mai injuring foreigner and Thai vendor
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Witnesses told police that the Spanish couple had been travelling in the Grab vehicle and were dropped off near the moat. As the Spanish woman was stepping out of the car, the vehicle suddenly moved forward, dragging her onto the footpath before crashing into the soy milk stall.

The younger brother of the vendor told Chiang Mai News that he and his sister were operating the stall together when the car suddenly drove towards them. He managed to jump out of the way in time, but his sister was unable to escape.

Related Articles
Thai and foreign women injured in Chiang Mai car accident
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Police conducted an alcohol test on the Grab driver, which returned a negative result. He was later taken to the police station for questioning after receiving first aid.

Residents in the area also reported that the same Grab car had earlier collided with an ice delivery vehicle shortly before the incident. The ice delivery driver reportedly did not pursue compensation or legal action due to the minor damage.

Spanish and Thai women injured in Chiang Mai car crash
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

After the earlier collision, the Grab car picked up the Spanish couple before crashing again. Locals suspected the driver may have been unfamiliar with driving an electric vehicle and may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police said they would carry out detailed questioning of all parties involved and proceed with the case to determine responsibility and compensation for the victims.

Latest Thailand News
Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker | Thaiger Technology News

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

8 minutes ago
Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

27 minutes ago
Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping

30 minutes ago
Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens

1 hour ago
Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash

1 hour ago
Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals

2 hours ago
Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup

2 hours ago
Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money

3 hours ago
Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife

3 hours ago
Pattaya women report groping and stalking by same motorcyclist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya women report groping and stalking by same motorcyclist

4 hours ago
Rare great hornbill surprises staff near Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare great hornbill surprises staff near Khao Yai National Park

4 hours ago
Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Danish man steals land deeds from Chinese victim on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport denies attempted hijacking after old video sparks panic

6 hours ago
Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Nayok fire spreads near homes, arson suspected

6 hours ago
Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window | Thaiger Thailand News

Man seriously injured after crashing through Udon Thani hotel window

7 hours ago
Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy exposes naked foreigner online after he ignores her warning

7 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok taxi driver filmed harassing family and demanding ID

8 hours ago
Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Turkish motorcyclist killed in crash with two vans in Phuket

8 hours ago
Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes on red-level PM 2.5 smog from massive agricultural burning

8 hours ago
Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance

23 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony

24 hours ago
Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

24 hours ago
British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 28, 2026, 4:02 PM
347 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.