Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash

A Spanish woman and a Thai food vendor sustained serious injuries after a Grab driver crashed his electric car near the old city moat in Chiang Mai this morning, January 28.

Locals who witnessed the accident at around 7.40am alerted officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station and rescue teams to assist the victims.

The Spanish woman and a Thai vendor who was operating a soy milk stall at the scene were found in critical condition and were rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

The Spanish woman’s boyfriend and the Grab driver sustained only minor injuries. The driver’s electric MG SUV suffered damage to its front bumper and bonnet.

The soy milk stall, which was set up on the footpath beside the old city moat, was completely destroyed. A motorcycle parked near the stall was also damaged in the crash.

Witnesses told police that the Spanish couple had been travelling in the Grab vehicle and were dropped off near the moat. As the Spanish woman was stepping out of the car, the vehicle suddenly moved forward, dragging her onto the footpath before crashing into the soy milk stall.

The younger brother of the vendor told Chiang Mai News that he and his sister were operating the stall together when the car suddenly drove towards them. He managed to jump out of the way in time, but his sister was unable to escape.

Police conducted an alcohol test on the Grab driver, which returned a negative result. He was later taken to the police station for questioning after receiving first aid.

Residents in the area also reported that the same Grab car had earlier collided with an ice delivery vehicle shortly before the incident. The ice delivery driver reportedly did not pursue compensation or legal action due to the minor damage.

After the earlier collision, the Grab car picked up the Spanish couple before crashing again. Locals suspected the driver may have been unfamiliar with driving an electric vehicle and may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police said they would carry out detailed questioning of all parties involved and proceed with the case to determine responsibility and compensation for the victims.