Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:43 AM
330 2 minutes read
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger
Photo via Ministry of Public Health

Key insights from the news

  • Over 7,000 cannabis shops in Thailand closed in 2025 due to a significant decline in license renewals under a new regulatory framework approved by the Cabinet.
  • The new regulations aim to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales and processing, requiring sellers to operate from designated facilities and ensuring that only qualified medical professionals can prescribe cannabis.
  • As of December 28, 2025, only 15.5% of shops with expired licenses applied for renewal, leading to 11,136 cannabis establishments remaining operational after many chose not to renew.
  • The revised rules will impose stricter requirements on storage, staffing, and facility types, with existing licenses remaining valid until expiration during the transition period.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed yesterday, January 5, that more than 7,000 cannabis shops closed nationwide in 2025, following a sharp drop in licence renewals under a new regulatory framework approved by the Cabinet.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the ministry had been briefed on progress surrounding a draft ministerial regulation covering permits to study, research, export, sell, or process controlled herbs for commercial purposes. The regulation follows Cabinet approval and is intended to replace an outdated framework introduced in 2016.

Pattana said the existing rules no longer reflect the current cannabis landscape and lack sufficient control mechanisms. He explained that the new regulation was designed to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales, exports, and processing, while protecting consumers and minimising negative impacts on communities.

Under the revised rules, cannabis sellers will be required to operate only from legally designated facilities. Pattana said doctors would be responsible for prescribing cannabis, while authorised personnel would handle dispensing. He added that Thailand has sufficient qualified medical professionals to support the revised licensing system.

Shops currently holding valid licences will be allowed to continue operating until their permits expire. However, any new applications or renewals submitted after the regulation takes effect will be required to comply fully with the new criteria, Pattana said.

He acknowledged that cannabis‑related businesses would need to adapt to the tighter requirements but insisted that patients using cannabis for medical treatment would not be affected. Pattana said hospitals nationwide would be able to meet demand, noting that licensed medical personnel are already in place.

According to official data released by the ministry, as of December 28, 2025, Thailand had 18,433 cannabis‑related establishments. During 2025, licences for 8,636 shops expired, but only 1,339 shops applied for renewal, representing about 15.5%. An estimated 11,136 cannabis establishments remain in operation nationwide, after 7,297 shops chose not to renew their licences.

Related Articles

The ministry said a further 4,587 licences are scheduled to expire in 2026, followed by another 5,210 in 2027.

Under the new regulation, eligible premises will be limited to facility types defined by law: medical facilities, pharmacies, herbal product retailers, and the workplaces of traditional healers. Additional requirements will include effective systems to eliminate odours and smoke to prevent disturbance to residents.

The regulation requires licensed premises to be on property that the applicant owns or is legally allowed to use. Storage standards will also tighten, mandating proper warehouse space, separation from other products, controlled temperature and humidity, protection from sunlight, and products be stored off the floor.

Staffing standards will also be raised, requiring at least one trained worker on duty at all times. The worker must have completed training provided by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine to ensure safety standards.

During the transition period, existing licences will remain valid until expiry. However, once the regulation takes effect, all renewals and pending applications will be reviewed under the new criteria, reported The Nation.

In similar news, two Japanese teenagers were arrested at Fukuoka Airport after flying in from Thailand with 14 kilogrammes of cannabis extract disguised inside instant curry packets.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thailand's Cannabis Regulation Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How many cannabis shops closed nationwide in Thailand in 2025?
  2. 2. What was the reason for the closure of many cannabis shops in Thailand?
  3. 3. What does the new regulation aim to strengthen?
  4. 4. Who will be responsible for prescribing cannabis under the new regulation?
  5. 5. What percentage of cannabis shops applied for licence renewal in 2025?
  6. 6. What types of facilities will be eligible under the new regulation?
  7. 7. What additional requirement is included in the new regulation regarding cannabis establishments?
  8. 8. What will happen to existing licences during the transition period?
  9. 9. What is required of staff at cannabis establishments under the new regulation?
  10. 10. What was the outcome for the two Japanese teenagers at Fukuoka Airport?

Latest Thailand News
Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

12 seconds ago
PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads

4 minutes ago
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

2 hours ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

2 hours ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

3 hours ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

3 hours ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

4 hours ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

19 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

19 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

20 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

20 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

21 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

21 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

21 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

21 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

22 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

22 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

23 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

24 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

24 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

24 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

1 day ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

1 day ago
Cannabis NewsThai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:43 AM
330 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.