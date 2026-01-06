Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

Key insights from the news Copy Over 7,000 cannabis shops in Thailand closed in 2025 due to a significant decline in license renewals under a new regulatory framework approved by the Cabinet.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed yesterday, January 5, that more than 7,000 cannabis shops closed nationwide in 2025, following a sharp drop in licence renewals under a new regulatory framework approved by the Cabinet.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the ministry had been briefed on progress surrounding a draft ministerial regulation covering permits to study, research, export, sell, or process controlled herbs for commercial purposes. The regulation follows Cabinet approval and is intended to replace an outdated framework introduced in 2016.

Pattana said the existing rules no longer reflect the current cannabis landscape and lack sufficient control mechanisms. He explained that the new regulation was designed to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales, exports, and processing, while protecting consumers and minimising negative impacts on communities.

Under the revised rules, cannabis sellers will be required to operate only from legally designated facilities. Pattana said doctors would be responsible for prescribing cannabis, while authorised personnel would handle dispensing. He added that Thailand has sufficient qualified medical professionals to support the revised licensing system.

Shops currently holding valid licences will be allowed to continue operating until their permits expire. However, any new applications or renewals submitted after the regulation takes effect will be required to comply fully with the new criteria, Pattana said.

He acknowledged that cannabis‑related businesses would need to adapt to the tighter requirements but insisted that patients using cannabis for medical treatment would not be affected. Pattana said hospitals nationwide would be able to meet demand, noting that licensed medical personnel are already in place.

According to official data released by the ministry, as of December 28, 2025, Thailand had 18,433 cannabis‑related establishments. During 2025, licences for 8,636 shops expired, but only 1,339 shops applied for renewal, representing about 15.5%. An estimated 11,136 cannabis establishments remain in operation nationwide, after 7,297 shops chose not to renew their licences.

The ministry said a further 4,587 licences are scheduled to expire in 2026, followed by another 5,210 in 2027.

Under the new regulation, eligible premises will be limited to facility types defined by law: medical facilities, pharmacies, herbal product retailers, and the workplaces of traditional healers. Additional requirements will include effective systems to eliminate odours and smoke to prevent disturbance to residents.

The regulation requires licensed premises to be on property that the applicant owns or is legally allowed to use. Storage standards will also tighten, mandating proper warehouse space, separation from other products, controlled temperature and humidity, protection from sunlight, and products be stored off the floor.

Staffing standards will also be raised, requiring at least one trained worker on duty at all times. The worker must have completed training provided by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine to ensure safety standards.

During the transition period, existing licences will remain valid until expiry. However, once the regulation takes effect, all renewals and pending applications will be reviewed under the new criteria, reported The Nation.

