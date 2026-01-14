SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

Photo via Dailynews

  • A high-level meeting in Bangkok on January 13, attended by officials from 18 countries, focused on enhancing international cooperation against human trafficking and cyber scams, particularly those linked to forced criminality.
  • Thai police presented a new database system called SHIELD, aimed at improving data management and information sharing among law enforcement agencies to combat trafficking and cybercrime more effectively.
  • The discussions highlighted the targeting of victims from developed countries, with updates on trafficking cases related to call centre scams primarily operating in Myanmar and Cambodia.
  • The outcomes of the meeting are expected to foster stronger international collaboration, enhancing prevention and investigation efforts against trafficking and cyber scams.

Thai police have intensified international efforts against human trafficking and cyber scams after officials from 18 countries met in Bangkok yesterday, January 13, to discuss cooperation, data sharing, and tools to tackle transnational crime.

The high-level meeting took place at the Royal Thai Police headquarters and was chaired by Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, deputy national police chief and director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre.

The discussions focused on tackling human trafficking linked to forced criminality in cyber scam operations, a growing problem affecting victims across multiple regions.

According to the Royal Thai Police, participants included officials from 18 countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Nepal, Brunei, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Also in attendance were international organisations such as the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During the meeting, Thai police provided updates on trafficking cases connected to call centre scam gangs operating mainly in Myanmar and Cambodia. While victims of these scams are targeted worldwide, officials noted that the primary targets are citizens in developed countries, including the United States, European nations, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a new database system initiated by Thai police, known as SHIELD, short for Scam and Human Trafficking Information Exchange and Linked Database. The system is designed to improve how trafficking and cybercrime data are recorded, displayed, and analysed.

Dailynews reported that this system would also support more effective information sharing between international law enforcement agencies, strengthening prevention, investigation, and prosecution efforts.

Thai police and delegates from 18 countries at SHIELD trafficking summit
Photo via Dailynews

Police General Thatchai said the outcomes of the meeting are expected to lead to more concrete cooperation between international agencies.

He is confident that stronger data sharing would help prevent people from falling victim to trafficking or being forced into cyber scam operations, while also improving investigations and arrests of those responsible.

The meeting was held in line with national policing policy and forms part of Thailand’s broader push to address transnational organised crime through regional and international partnerships.

In related news, last year, Thailand stepped up its fight against human trafficking and scam call centres by establishing an international coordination centre to rescue victims trapped in Myanmar.

