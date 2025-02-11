Thailand launches global task force to combat human trafficking

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
80 1 minute read
Thailand launches global task force to combat human trafficking
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Thailand is stepping up its fight against human trafficking and scam call centres by establishing an international coordination centre to rescue victims trapped in Myanmar, Police Inspector-General Police General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot announced.

Speaking from Tak province yesterday, February 10, Thatchai confirmed that the centre will work with international law enforcement to track down and free people, regardless of nationality, who have been lured or trafficked into Myanmar to work in fraudulent operations.

Advertisements

The initiative follows recommendations from Liu Zhongyi, China’s vice minister for public security, who visited Thailand last week to discuss the growing crisis of Chinese nationals being trafficked into Myanmar, often through Thailand.

“Thai police have received over 100 reports from families in the Philippines and Bangladesh claiming their missing relatives have been forced into scam call centres in Myanmar.”

Related Articles

Thailand recently cut off Internet, electricity, and fuel to five key locations in Tachileik, Myawaddy, and Payathonzu on February 5 to disrupt these illegal operations.

Thailand launches global task force to combat human trafficking | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Meanwhile, police are also cracking down on trafficking networks within Thailand. Yesterday, February 10, police in Surin province arrested two Vietnamese men suspected of working with a scam syndicate in O-Samet, Cambodia.

During the raid, officers discovered a computer, printers, an industrial sewing machine, and equipment used to forge passports.

Advertisements

Police believe the arrests are linked to the recent rescue of a Chinese man, who dramatically escaped a moving car after realising he was being trafficked into Cambodia for scam work.

With Thailand intensifying efforts to dismantle human trafficking rings, police are urging victims’ families to report suspected cases, as the new global task force prepares to hunt down traffickers and rescue their victims, reported Thai PBS World.

Human trafficking remains a significant concern in Thailand, with recent incidents highlighting the ongoing challenges.

Last month, Chinese actor Wang Xing was lured to Thailand under the pretence of a film shoot.

Upon arrival, he was abducted and trafficked into Myanmar, where he was forced to participate in a call scam operation targeting Chinese citizens. This case drew widespread attention and prompted Thai police to intensify efforts against human trafficking networks.

Latest Thailand News
Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi

1 hour ago
Thailand launches global task force to combat human trafficking Thailand News

Thailand launches global task force to combat human trafficking

1 hour ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after hitting Thai delivery rider (video) Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after hitting Thai delivery rider (video)

1 hour ago
More planes to take off as Thailand summer travel surges Thailand News

More planes to take off as Thailand summer travel surges

1 hour ago
Fare play: Bolt driver warns after Indian couple scams free airport ride Phuket News

Fare play: Bolt driver warns after Indian couple scams free airport ride

2 hours ago
Thailand’s LGBTQ tourism surge as spending hits record high Thailand News

Thailand’s LGBTQ tourism surge as spending hits record high

2 hours ago
Illegal factory in Nonthaburi busted for fake sterile cotton balls Thailand News

Illegal factory in Nonthaburi busted for fake sterile cotton balls

2 hours ago
Google eyes increased investment in Thai government projects Business News

Google eyes increased investment in Thai government projects

2 hours ago
Scorching summer ahead: Thailand braces for 43°C heatwave Thailand News

Scorching summer ahead: Thailand braces for 43°C heatwave

2 hours ago
Secret door at Don Mueang Airport sparks investigation Bangkok News

Secret door at Don Mueang Airport sparks investigation

3 hours ago
Gold prices hit record high amid Trump&#8217;s tariff threats Business News

Gold prices hit record high amid Trump’s tariff threats

3 hours ago
Black water crisis: Pollution hits Kamala Beach again Phuket News

Black water crisis: Pollution hits Kamala Beach again

3 hours ago
Disabled man killed in Surin after argument turns deadly Crime News

Disabled man killed in Surin after argument turns deadly

3 hours ago
Canadian man found dead in car near Phuket beach Phuket News

Canadian man found dead in car near Phuket beach

3 hours ago
High-stakes hiss: 4 metre king cobra captured after tense showdown Thailand News

High-stakes hiss: 4 metre king cobra captured after tense showdown

3 hours ago
Vietjet’s Valentine’s surprise: Fly with fares from just 690 baht Thailand News

Vietjet’s Valentine’s surprise: Fly with fares from just 690 baht

4 hours ago
Thai actress suspended, beauty queen removed over soup attack Thailand News

Thai actress suspended, beauty queen removed over soup attack

4 hours ago
Monkey shelters in Phetchaburi to be ready by March Thailand News

Monkey shelters in Phetchaburi to be ready by March

4 hours ago
PM mulls lifting alcohol restrictions for tourists on Buddhist holidays Thailand News

PM mulls lifting alcohol restrictions for tourists on Buddhist holidays

4 hours ago
Seabed drilling starts for Koh Samui bridge project Koh Samui News

Seabed drilling starts for Koh Samui bridge project

4 hours ago
Pattaya tourists fuming as Makha Bucha shuts down nightlife Pattaya News

Pattaya tourists fuming as Makha Bucha shuts down nightlife

5 hours ago
Thai MP&#8217;s friend accuses police of demanding bribe in rape case Thailand News

Thai MP’s friend accuses police of demanding bribe in rape case

5 hours ago
Elderly driver crashes Honda HR-V into pole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Elderly driver crashes Honda HR-V into pole in Bangkok

5 hours ago
From bars to blooms: Phuket&#8217;s old prison set for a green makeover Phuket News

From bars to blooms: Phuket’s old prison set for a green makeover

5 hours ago
Police dial in on call centre scams at Thai-Cambodian border Crime News

Police dial in on call centre scams at Thai-Cambodian border

5 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
80 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Brit arrested at Manchester Airport for drug offences after Thai trip

Brit arrested at Manchester Airport for drug offences after Thai trip

1 hour ago
More planes to take off as Thailand summer travel surges

More planes to take off as Thailand summer travel surges

1 hour ago
Fare play: Bolt driver warns after Indian couple scams free airport ride

Fare play: Bolt driver warns after Indian couple scams free airport ride

2 hours ago
Thailand’s LGBTQ tourism surge as spending hits record high

Thailand’s LGBTQ tourism surge as spending hits record high

2 hours ago