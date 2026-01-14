Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 14, 2026, 4:30 PM
136 1 minute read
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger
Photo via Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Key insights from the news

  • A Longman’s beaked whale carcass was discovered in Chanthaburi, Thailand, marking the first confirmed sighting of this species in Thai waters.
  • The whale, identified as a male measuring approximately five meters, exhibited characteristics typical of the beaked whale family, including distinctive scars from shark encounters.
  • Marine experts from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources are conducting a necropsy to determine the cause of death, viewing the discovery as a positive sign for marine conservation.
  • With this sighting, the total number of whale species recorded in Thai waters has increased to 29, highlighting the region's biodiversity.

A rare deep-sea whale has been confirmed in Thai waters for the first time after a carcass washed ashore in Chanthaburi yesterday, January 13, prompting marine experts to investigate its exact species and cause of death.

The whale was later identified as a Longman’s beaked whale, also known as Indopacetus pacificus, one of the least commonly observed cetaceans in the world. The confirmation was announced by Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, a marine specialist from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Despite the animal not surviving, Kongkiat still described the discovery as a positive sign for marine conservation.

Kongkiat explained that the species belongs to the beaked whale family, known scientifically as Ziphiidae. The whale is also referred to as the tropical bottlenose whale and is typically associated with deep offshore waters, which makes sightings extremely uncommon.

Initial examinations revealed the whale was male and measured approximately five metres in length. Its physical characteristics included a slender body, a gently curved dorsal fin and distinctive scars believed to be caused by sharks.

Dead Longman’s beaked whale on Chanthaburi beach, Thailand
Photo via Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Bangkok Post reported that veterinarians from the DMCR have begun a necropsy to establish the cause of death.

According to ThaiWhales, a Facebook page that documents whale sightings and marine mammal data across Thailand, the discovery has increased the number of whale species recorded in Thai waters to 29.

Related Articles

Longman’s beaked whales are regarded as among the rarest cetaceans globally. Adult ones can reach between four and nine metres in length. Male whales are identifiable by a pair of oval‑shaped teeth located at the tip of the lower jaw.

The species is believed to live in groups ranging from 10 to 100 individuals and primarily feeds on squid. Its known range spans tropical and subtropical regions throughout the Indo‑Pacific.

In similar news, the tranquil shores of Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri’s Saensuk district experienced a buzz of excitement when three Bryde’s whales, including a mother and her two calves, were spotted near Wonnapha Beach.

Thaiger QUIZ
Deep-Sea Whale Discovery in Thailand
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What species of whale was confirmed in Thai waters for the first time?
  2. 2. Where did the whale carcass wash ashore?
  3. 3. Who announced the confirmation of the whale species?
  4. 4. What family do Longman’s beaked whales belong to?
  5. 5. What was the approximate length of the whale?
  6. 6. What distinct physical feature do male Longman’s beaked whales have?
  7. 7. What does the Longman’s beaked whale primarily feed on?
  8. 8. How many whale species are now recorded in Thai waters after this discovery?
  9. 9. What is the typical group size for Longman’s beaked whales?
  10. 10. What region is the known range for Longman’s beaked whales?

Latest Thailand News
SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations | Thaiger Thailand News

SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

1 minute ago
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger Thailand News

Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

47 minutes ago
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

1 hour ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

2 hours ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl

2 hours ago
Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops

3 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying

3 hours ago
Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing | Thaiger Thailand News

Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing

3 hours ago
6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs | Thaiger Phuket News

6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs

4 hours ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse

5 hours ago
Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun

6 hours ago
At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima

6 hours ago
Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri

7 hours ago
Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts

7 hours ago
Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi

7 hours ago
How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers? | Thaiger Technology News

How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers?

7 hours ago
Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

8 hours ago
Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

23 hours ago
Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand

23 hours ago
Russian drug dealers arrested during &#8216;mushroom temple&#8217; raid in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian drug dealers arrested during ‘mushroom temple’ raid in Phuket

1 day ago
Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht

1 day ago
Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

1 day ago
Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Thai woman killed after saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed after saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 14, 2026, 4:30 PM
136 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.