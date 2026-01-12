Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 2:37 PM
309 1 minute read
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Satawat Srirattanapong

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai police officer, Sergeant Satawat Seirattanapong, was attacked and strangled by a man named Thanaphat during a road rage incident in Bangkok on January 8.
  • The confrontation began when Satawat stopped his vehicle to avoid hitting a pedestrian, leading to Thanaphat's aggressive response and subsequent attack after Satawat attempted to explain the situation.
  • Witnesses, including motorcycle taxi riders, intervened but were unable to prevent Thanaphat from fleeing the scene in his van, which was later traced back to his employer.
  • Satawat plans to pursue legal action against Thanaphat, emphasizing the need for accountability to deter future violence in similar disputes.

A Thai man remains at large after strangling a police officer during a road rage incident in the Don Mueang area of Bangkok on Thursday, January 8.

The injured officer, Police Sergeant Satawat Seirattanapong, shared CCTV footage and details of the incident on his Facebook page on Friday, January 9, one day after the altercation. The confrontation reportedly occurred on Song Prapa Road in the Don Mueang district.

In the footage, the suspect, later identified as Thanaphat, was seen rushing towards Satawat and grabbing him by the neck immediately after the officer stepped out of his white SUV. Several motorcycle taxi riders who witnessed the incident quickly intervened and attempted to separate the suspect from the officer.

Despite their efforts, Thanaphat continued trying to attack Satawat, leading to a heated argument between the two men. The suspect later fled the scene in his van.

Road dispute leads police officer to be strangled
Photo via Facebook/ Satawat Srirattanapong

Satawat explained that the incident began when he made a sudden stop in the left lane after a foreign pedestrian attempted to cross the road. Thanaphat, who was driving behind him, reportedly became angry, pulled alongside the officer’s vehicle, and raised his middle finger at the policeman.

The officer said he lowered his window to explain that he had stopped to avoid hitting the pedestrian. However, Thanaphat ignored the explanation, cut in front of Satawat’s car, and prompted the officer to sound his horn.

Bangkok police attacked on road
Photo via Facebook/ Satawat Srirattanapong

Satawat said he then pulled over in an attempt to resolve the dispute, but Thanaphat immediately attacked him by grabbing his neck, as seen in the footage.

Related Articles

According to the officer, he identified himself as a police officer and urged the suspect to wait at the scene for authorities. Thanaphat reportedly refused and escaped in the van, which was later found to belong to a state enterprise where he was employed.

Thai police assaulted in road dispute
Photo via Facebook/ Satawat Srirattanapong

The company later attempted to persuade Thanaphat to surrender to police. However, he reportedly resigned from his job before disappearing.

Satawat confirmed that he would pursue legal action against the suspect and would not withdraw the complaint, despite not sustaining serious injuries. He said he wanted to ensure accountability and set an example to discourage violence during road disputes.

Thaiger QUIZ
Road Rage Incident in Bangkok
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the date of the road rage incident in Bangkok?
  2. 2. Who was the police officer involved in the incident?
  3. 3. What did Satawat do to avoid hitting a pedestrian?
  4. 4. What did Thanaphat do after Satawat explained the situation?
  5. 5. How did the confrontation start according to Satawat?
  6. 6. What did Thanaphat do immediately after the attack?
  7. 7. What did the company where Thanaphat worked do after the incident?
  8. 8. Did Satawat sustain serious injuries from the incident?
  9. 9. What was Satawat's intention regarding legal action against Thanaphat?
  10. 10. What message did Satawat hope to convey by pursuing the case?

Latest Thailand News
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

21 minutes ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

33 minutes ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

1 hour ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

2 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

2 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

4 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

5 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

5 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

6 hours ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

6 hours ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

6 hours ago
British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast | Thaiger Thailand News

British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast

6 hours ago
Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

23 hours ago
Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

1 day ago
Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police tighten drug checks for Electric Daisy Carnival

1 day ago
Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Bombings and arson hit 11 petrol stations in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi&#8217;s passing at 93 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi’s passing at 93

1 day ago
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

1 day ago
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old&#8217;s knife attack kills two | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

1 day ago
Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient&#8217;s family | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient’s family

1 day ago
Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 2:37 PM
309 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.