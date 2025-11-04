Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

A Thai woman allegedly committed suicide at her accommodation in Cambodia. While the public suspected foul play, her elder brother and husband believed she took her own life due to depression.

A Thai member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) based in Cambodia reported the discovery of a Thai woman’s body in a rented room in Poipet, Cambodia, yesterday, November 3.

The deceased was later identified as 28 year old Suthathip, also known as Mint. She reportedly hung herself in her accommodation.

According to a report by Matichon, Mint had posted a selfie on Facebook five days before her death, expressing feelings of despair. Her caption read…

“I no longer want to endure anything. My heart only wants to feel safe.”

Following the incident, which came shortly after another suspicious death of a Thai woman in Cambodia, many netizens urged relevant officials to launch a more detailed investigation into Mint’s death. Some suspected that she might have been murdered rather than having taken her own life.

There were also speculations that Mint may have been involved in illegal businesses in Cambodia or connected with a call centre scam gang, with many suspecting foul play.

However, Mint’s husband came forward to clarify that he believed she chose to take her own life. He explained that they had one daughter together and that Mint had travelled to Cambodia to work legally as a party entertainer in order to earn money for their child and pay off debts.

According to the husband, Mint had been struggling with depression for some time, and he believed that her worsening symptoms led her to make the tragic decision.

He revealed that their final conversation was about the money she had lost. Mint had planned to return to Thailand on November 5 to celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival with their daughter.

Mint reportedly became intoxicated and lost all her savings. She told her husband about the incident before losing contact with him and other family members.

Mint’s elder brother also believed that she took her own life due to depression. He said he respected her decision and hoped that she would no longer have to suffer.

According to her husband, Mint’s body remains under autopsy in Cambodia. The family plans to travel from their home in Chachoengsao province to retrieve her body at the border in Sa Kaeo province.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.