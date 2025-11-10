Pattaya woman fatally stabs herself after dispute with boyfriend over revealing clothes

A Thai woman with a history of depression allegedly stabbed herself to death in a rented room in Pattaya following a dispute with her boyfriend over her revealing clothes.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were called to investigate the death of the 25 year old woman at a five-storey condominium in Soi Pho Sarn, Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, at 6.40am today, November 10.

She was found in the bathroom of room 104 on the ground floor. She had a single stab wound to the chest, and a 20-centimetre bloody knife was discovered in a basin. Rescuers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation attempted CPR but were unable to save her.

The victim’s 35 year old boyfriend told police that they had been in a relationship for six to seven months and worked at the same entertainment venue in North Pattaya.

He said the couple had argued about her revealing clothing. Around midnight, the woman sent him a message asking him to come over for a kiss, but he refused as he was at work.

The boyfriend believed his girlfriend had felt neglected and may have fatally harmed herself. He also said she had a history of depression, but did not disclose whether she was receiving treatment or taking medication.

Police reviewed CCTV from the condominium and found that the woman returned to her room alone at 4:50 AM after the venue had closed. Her boyfriend arrived at 5.10am but was unable to enter because the door was locked from the inside.

After repeated attempts to get her to open the door, he called a locksmith, who arrived at 6.07am. Around 20 minutes later, rescue workers reached the scene.

The boyfriend said he had called her more than 20 times while waiting outside the room, but she did not answer.

Police stated that it was not yet clear whether the death was suicide or murder. The body will be sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.