American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 2, 2025, 3:56 PM
58 1 minute read
American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

Police are investigating the mysterious death of an American man found with his head covered by a black rubbish bag and his hands cuffed behind his back in a Pattaya hotel room today, December 2.

Najomtien Police Station officers, together with rescuers from the Sawang Rojana Sattahip Foundation and a medical team from Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital, were called to the eight-storey hotel in the Najomtien area at around 1pm.

The deceased was identified as 69 year old American national Wahl John Michael. His body was found in the bathroom of his room. He was wearing only brown shorts, with his head covered by a black plastic bag and his hands secured behind his back with metal handcuffs.

Officers reported no signs of a struggle or ransacking inside the room. A bundle of black rubbish bags and an object resembled a restraint strap used in BDSM or self-bondage were found in the room.

The hotel maid, who discovered the body, told police she went to clean the room as the guest was due to check out today. She knocked several times but received no response, prompting her to unlock the door with a spare key. She then discovered the man dead in the bathroom.

American man found dead in Pattaya hotel
Photo via Matichon

Investigators called in forensic officers to examine the room and collect evidence. CCTV footage from inside and around the hotel is being reviewed to determine whether anyone visited the room before the incident.

Police said initial findings suggest the possibility of suicide carried out in a bizarre manner, though murder and other scenarios have not been ruled out.

Related Articles

Michael’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy. Police will later coordinate with the US Embassy and the man’s family regarding the investigation results and necessary legal procedures.

Foreign man dies in Pattaya hotel with head covered with bag and hands cuffed
Photo via Matichon

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know | Thaiger Automotive

Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know

8 seconds ago
American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

4 minutes ago
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

11 minutes ago
7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods | Thaiger Thailand News

7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods

34 minutes ago
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

56 minutes ago
Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business

1 hour ago
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

2 hours ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

2 hours ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

5 hours ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

5 hours ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

5 hours ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

6 hours ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

6 hours ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

22 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

23 hours ago
Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

23 hours ago
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father&#8217;s friend in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

1 day ago
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

1 day ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

1 day ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

1 day ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

1 day ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 2, 2025, 3:56 PM
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.