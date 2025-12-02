American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

Police are investigating the mysterious death of an American man found with his head covered by a black rubbish bag and his hands cuffed behind his back in a Pattaya hotel room today, December 2.

Najomtien Police Station officers, together with rescuers from the Sawang Rojana Sattahip Foundation and a medical team from Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital, were called to the eight-storey hotel in the Najomtien area at around 1pm.

The deceased was identified as 69 year old American national Wahl John Michael. His body was found in the bathroom of his room. He was wearing only brown shorts, with his head covered by a black plastic bag and his hands secured behind his back with metal handcuffs.

Officers reported no signs of a struggle or ransacking inside the room. A bundle of black rubbish bags and an object resembled a restraint strap used in BDSM or self-bondage were found in the room.

The hotel maid, who discovered the body, told police she went to clean the room as the guest was due to check out today. She knocked several times but received no response, prompting her to unlock the door with a spare key. She then discovered the man dead in the bathroom.

Investigators called in forensic officers to examine the room and collect evidence. CCTV footage from inside and around the hotel is being reviewed to determine whether anyone visited the room before the incident.

Police said initial findings suggest the possibility of suicide carried out in a bizarre manner, though murder and other scenarios have not been ruled out.

Michael’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy. Police will later coordinate with the US Embassy and the man’s family regarding the investigation results and necessary legal procedures.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.