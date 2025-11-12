Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

A Thai man committed suicide at a gold shop in the Isaan province of Udon Thani to avoid legal consequences after attempting to rob 200,000 baht in cash from the store owner.

The owner of the gold shop in Wua Kong Market, Ban Lueam sub-district, reported both the attempted theft and the suspect’s suicide to police at around 5pm yesterday, November 11.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of the suspect, Sakda Yotsuwan, in front of the counter. He sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his right temple and another to his left shoulder. A 9mm handgun was found near his body.

The shop owner told police that Sakda had arrived in a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup with license plates from Chanthaburi province. He entered the store, claiming he wanted to pawn a gold necklace.

After inspecting the necklace, the owner informed Sakda that it was fake and could not be accepted. Suddenly, Sakda pulled out a gun and demanded 200,000 baht in cash.

The shop owner pretended to comply, saying he would retrieve the cash from the storage area behind the shop. He then returned with his own gun, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The owner admitted to shooting Sakda once in the shoulder. After Sakda collapsed, the owner locked the front door, preventing him from leaving the scene. Sakda then took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

Police are reviewing security footage from the shop and nearby areas and collecting evidence at the scene to conclude the investigation.

The motive behind Sakda’s crime remains under investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.