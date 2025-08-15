Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

A proposal by a Senate education committee to reduce funding for undocumented Cambodian students in Thailand has faced criticism from a fellow senator and human rights advocate, who claims it could breach international humanitarian laws and children’s rights.

Kamol Rodklai, Chair of the Senate committee on Education, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, urged the government on Wednesday, August 13, to reconsider educational assistance for Cambodian students due to rising costs and strained cross-border relations.

Kamol, a former secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission, highlighted Thailand’s annual expenditure of approximately 837 million baht to support around 108,000 non-Thai students, documented and undocumented. He noted this figure surpasses the average per-student cost for Thai nationals.

“Many developed countries, such as the United States, only allow access to public education for children of legal migrants. In Thailand, however, we are covering both legal and illegal migrants, and this raises concerns about the appropriate use of Thai taxpayers’ money.”

He clarified that the proposal aims to realign educational aid rather than eliminate it entirely.

“We should begin with Cambodia, considering the recent tensions. Assistance should be limited to children with legal immigration status. This isn’t about abandoning humanitarian principles, but aligning them with national interests and security.”

Angkhana Neelapaijit, a human rights advocate and former national human rights commissioner, criticised the proposal on her Facebook page, emphasising children’s entitlement to protection in geopolitical conflicts.

“Children are not parties to conflict, nor are they perpetrators of violence. Denying them access to education based on nationality or their parents’ immigration status is a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and International Humanitarian Law.

“During times of conflict, children must be protected, not punished.”

Angkhana stressed that humanitarian obligations transcend borders, and refugee or migrant children fleeing violence deserve full protection and education access, irrespective of nationality or legal status.

Senator Wiwat Rungkaew of Si Sa Ket raised questions about discrepancies in the student registration system, citing cases at schools near the Chong Sa-Ngam border checkpoint where Cambodian children reportedly cross the border daily to attend Thai schools, though their parents live in Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.

When questioned on potential human rights violations, Kamol insisted that the committee’s recommendations had undergone legal scrutiny.

“European and American models also uphold children’s rights within the boundaries of legality. We’re not abolishing aid. We’re proposing to manage it more effectively,

“We are still complying with global standards. If bilateral relations improve, this issue can be revisited.”