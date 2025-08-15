Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

CCTV shows armed suspect fleeing on black motorbike after robbery

Petch Petpailin15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
Photo via Naewna

A male thief in a delivery rider’s uniform remains at large after stealing gold accessories worth over 8 million baht from a shop inside a shopping mall in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The manager of the Yaowarat Krung Thep gold shop reported the heist to Bang Bo Police Station at 3.50pm yesterday, August 14. According to the manager, the thief escaped with 59 pieces of gold jewellery, valued at over 8 million baht. The manager then handed security camera footage of the incident to the police.

In the footage, the thief was seen wearing a Grab delivery uniform and a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity. He rushed to the counter with a gun in hand and threatened the shop staff, demanding trays of gold.

Frightened, the female staff members stepped away from the counter, prompting the thief to jump inside and snatch gold items from the display. He then fled the mall on a black Honda PCX motorcycle. His escape route remains under investigation.

Photo via Naewna

Staff members said the thief shouted, “Get me the gold!” but they did not comply with his initial order. They were unable to identify him and did not recall seeing him in the shop before.

A shopping mall security guard reported seeing the man enter while wearing a motorcycle helmet and asked him to remove it. The thief ignored the request and walked straight to the gold shop before producing the firearm.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to track the suspect, who is believed to have headed towards Bang Na-Trat Road after the robbery.

Photo via Naewna

In a separate series of crimes in Samut Prakan, residents of the Baan Sakhla community in Phra Samut Chedi district have suffered losses totalling over 4 million baht following multiple burglaries.

The first victim, an antique dealer, lost valuables worth 50,000 baht. The second victim, an elderly woman, lost gold rings and valuable amulets worth 40,000 baht. The third victim reported the theft of cash, amulets, and gold and diamond jewellery valued at over 3 million baht.

The burglars remain at large, but police suspect they are locals familiar with the victims.

Photo via Naewna

