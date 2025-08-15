Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

Phuket is seeking a transformation into a special administrative area to address its significant infrastructure and environmental challenges, according to Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

At a recent press conference, Sophon highlighted the province’s pressing issues, such as clean water shortages, inadequate wastewater management, waste disposal concerns, and road safety problems.

Budget constraints are hampering large-scale improvements, with the administration’s current budget standing at approximately 170 million baht. Sophon suggested that granting Phuket special administrative status could enable completion of essential infrastructure projects, a concept supported by Somchart Techathavorncharoen, an MP for Constituency 1.

This status could facilitate projects like the Kathu-Patong expressway, known as the Patong Tunnel, projected to be operational by 2030, and plans to purchase water from abandoned mining pits to tackle water shortages.

The province is also planning discussions with the Provincial Waterworks Authority to develop a long-distance water pipeline from Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani, which Sophon believes will benefit the broader Andaman coastal region.

Waste management improvements include a second waste incineration facility with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes daily, expected to be completed next year in the Bang Khanun reserve forest, subject to land approval.

Phuket Mayor Supachok Laongpetch presented initiatives to rejuvenate the Old Town area, aiming to enhance tourism. The city plans to engage consultants and universities to draft ordinances addressing traffic congestion and heritage preservation in the Old Town.

Additionally, Bangkok Post revealed that the mayor plans to auction rights for producing tourist souvenirs featuring the ‘Chartered Bear’ mascot, aiming to generate revenue without increasing taxes.

Furthermore, the municipality is working on a memorandum of understanding with the Phuket Tourist Association and the Phuket Hotel Association to promote Phuket as a gastronomic destination. Plans are also in place to collaborate with the Provincial Electricity Authority to relocate more electric cables underground.

Other initiatives include launching new night markets and integrating tourism with local communities.