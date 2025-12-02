Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 10:33 AM
190 2 minutes read
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger
The grey jacket that the Grade 12 student wore during cold weather at a school in Phrae | Photo via Facebook: Sangchan Wiraha

A school in Phrae province is under fire after a teacher seized a student’s winter jacket for violating the school’s dress code during cold weather.

A concerned relative brought the incident to public attention, sharing the incident on Facebook yesterday, December 1. The student, from Wiang Ta Subdistrict in Long district, borrowed and wore a grey jacket because her school-issued coat hadn’t dried after washing it the night before. Temperatures that morning dropped to around 13 degrees Celsius (°C).

However, A teacher reportedly said the jacket violated school rules and made her take it off in front of classmates.

The relative questioned the school’s decision, asking why the teacher couldn’t issue a warning or deduct points instead of confiscating the jacket.

KhaoSod reported that the student lives with her grandparents in a low-income household in Phrae. Her family had enrolled her in the province’s top school in hopes of securing her a better future. She washed her only school jacket the night before because it got stained with noodle soup, but it didn’t dry in time.

The poster also questioned whether the school’s punishment reflected discrimination based on the family’s financial status and said they were considering contacting the school directly.

Following public backlash, Phrae MP Worawat Ua-apinyakul from the Pheu Thai Party assigned his secretary, Pannee Saengsan, and her team to investigate. They confirmed the student had borrowed a grey coat to protect herself from the morning chill.

Related Articles

The school apologised to the student and promised to review the dress code policy to allow more flexibility during cold weather. However, the teacher defended confiscating the coat but said the school could allow exceptions if students gave advance notice or asked for permission.

Pannee said the student was initially scared of further punishment. She also emphasised that schools should be safe spaces for students and not institutions that make them feel afraid.

The MP’s office is now preparing to submit the case to the Ministry of Education for further review and to explore potential updates to national school uniform policies in line with real-world circumstances.

In recent years, Thai schools and educational authorities have moved to relax strict uniform regulations. Since January last year, Thailand’s Ministry of Education has scrapped the national hairstyle rule and allowed public schools to set their own policies. This move aimed to promote inclusivity and respect within school communities.

Latest Thailand News
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

34 minutes ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

34 minutes ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

38 minutes ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

1 hour ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

17 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

18 hours ago
Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

19 hours ago
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father&#8217;s friend in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

20 hours ago
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

20 hours ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

20 hours ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

21 hours ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

23 hours ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods

24 hours ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

1 day ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

1 day ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

2 days ago
Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

2 days ago
NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods

2 days ago
Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather

2 days ago
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

2 days ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

2 days ago
Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing

2 days ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

2 days ago
EducationNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 10:33 AM
190 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.