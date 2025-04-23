Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Parents across Thailand are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the Ministry of Education announces a major change in school regulations. The compulsory wearing of full scout uniforms will be scrapped, offering much-needed financial respite to families as the new school term approaches.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul made the announcement during a meeting with senior officials today, April 23. He confirmed that the National Scout Organisation of Thailand (NSO) is preparing to issue an official statement later this month, exempting schools under the ministry’s jurisdiction from enforcing the traditional scout uniform requirements.

The decision is a response to both the economic climate and regional weather conditions, intending to ease the financial strain on parents.

“The aim is to reduce the financial burden on families, particularly given the current economic situation,” said Surasak. “We also considered the varying weather conditions across the country, which made full scout uniforms impractical in some regions.”

Previously, the ministry’s regulations required students to wear one of three types of scout attire, ceremonial, training, or casual, for scout activities. Under the new directive, schools now have the flexibility to choose which attire is most appropriate for their students during scout lessons.

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents' burden | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

For example, students will be allowed to wear their regular school uniform or PE kit for scout activities, with the scout scarf acting as the only identifying symbol.

This significant change means parents will no longer have to purchase expensive, full scout uniforms, providing financial relief ahead of the school year.

The Ministry of Education is keen to inform parents about the change as soon as possible, ensuring they avoid unnecessary spending on scout uniforms.

The announcement has been met with widespread approval from parents, many of whom have struggled with the cost of outfitting their children for scout activities, reported The Nation.

As the start of the new school term draws closer, this move by the Ministry of Education is seen as a step in the right direction towards reducing school-related expenses, making it easier for families to manage the cost of education.

With the revised regulations set to be fully implemented soon, Thailand’s parents can rest easier knowing their children’s school uniforms will be lighter on their wallets.

