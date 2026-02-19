Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 1:45 PM
69 1 minute read
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Thai woman and a foreign man attempted to swindle 13,000 baht from a Pattaya cannabis shop owner by claiming the shop had failed to pay for cannabis flower orders and demanding immediate payment.

The Thai shop owner, 40 year old Siranat, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station and shared details with The Pattaya News to warn other business operators in the area.

According to Siranat, the Thai woman came to her shop at about 3.30pm yesterday, February 18, and demanded 13,000 baht for cannabis flowers. The claim raised concerns because her shop normally places orders through the partner as a legal entity and follows a structured payment process through that company.

Siranat asked the woman to show the order documents and a receipt, but the woman was unable to provide them. The woman then asked Siranat to speak to a foreign man on the phone.

Scam call
Photo by Jelena Stanojkovic via Canva

The Thai shop owner stated that the foreign man claimed she had not paid for three months and demanded payment immediately. When she insisted on checking official documentation, the man became angry.

Siranat alleged the foreign man used vulgar language and made violent threats. She said she recorded the call as evidence for her police complaint.

She added that she later contacted her business partner and was told the foreign man had previously worked for the company but had been dismissed.

Related Articles

Police have not publicly released the identities of the Thai woman or the foreign man. Officers have also not provided an update on the case.

Thai woman and foreigner tried to scam Pattaya shop owner
Photo via The Pattaya News

In a separate case previously reported in Pattaya, a Russian man who operated a cannabis shop was murdered and dismembered by two Russian nationals.

An online conversation reportedly showed the suspects threatened the victim to repay a US$120,000 debt linked to heroin. After the threat, the victim later lost contact with his mother, leading her to travel to Thailand to search for him.

Police later found the victim’s dismembered body buried in an abandoned plot of land, and security camera footage led to the arrest of the two Russian suspects.

Latest Thailand News
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

21 seconds ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

4 minutes ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

2 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

3 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

3 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

4 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

4 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

5 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

21 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

21 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

22 hours ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

22 hours ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

23 hours ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

23 hours ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

24 hours ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

24 hours ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

1 day ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 day ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

1 day ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 1:45 PM
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.