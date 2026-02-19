Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

A Thai woman and a foreign man attempted to swindle 13,000 baht from a Pattaya cannabis shop owner by claiming the shop had failed to pay for cannabis flower orders and demanding immediate payment.

The Thai shop owner, 40 year old Siranat, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station and shared details with The Pattaya News to warn other business operators in the area.

According to Siranat, the Thai woman came to her shop at about 3.30pm yesterday, February 18, and demanded 13,000 baht for cannabis flowers. The claim raised concerns because her shop normally places orders through the partner as a legal entity and follows a structured payment process through that company.

Siranat asked the woman to show the order documents and a receipt, but the woman was unable to provide them. The woman then asked Siranat to speak to a foreign man on the phone.

The Thai shop owner stated that the foreign man claimed she had not paid for three months and demanded payment immediately. When she insisted on checking official documentation, the man became angry.

Siranat alleged the foreign man used vulgar language and made violent threats. She said she recorded the call as evidence for her police complaint.

She added that she later contacted her business partner and was told the foreign man had previously worked for the company but had been dismissed.

Police have not publicly released the identities of the Thai woman or the foreign man. Officers have also not provided an update on the case.

In a separate case previously reported in Pattaya, a Russian man who operated a cannabis shop was murdered and dismembered by two Russian nationals.

An online conversation reportedly showed the suspects threatened the victim to repay a US$120,000 debt linked to heroin. After the threat, the victim later lost contact with his mother, leading her to travel to Thailand to search for him.

Police later found the victim’s dismembered body buried in an abandoned plot of land, and security camera footage led to the arrest of the two Russian suspects.