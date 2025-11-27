Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 9:57 AM
115 2 minutes read
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยสันกำแพง จ.เชียงใหม่

Rescue teams from other provinces reported threats and gunfire while assisting flood victims in “Area 8” in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, which remains heavily flooded.

Rescue teams from across Thailand travelled to the South, especially Songkhla, to support local responders in helping residents affected by the severe floods.

Many people have been without food and clean drinking water since the flooding began on November 24. Several families also have elderly, bedridden or ill members who require urgent evacuation.

Despite their strong intention to help everyone, rescuers said they could not reach all areas immediately and had to prioritise the most critical cases first. This led to frustration among some stressed and fearful locals, who shouted at rescuers and used vulgar language as teams passed by.

The situation escalated when some locals began threatening rescue teams. Volunteers from Surat Thani reported on Tuesday, November 25, that an unidentified man fired three gunshots into the air to intimidate them, forcing the team to abandon their mission and return home.

Rescuers threatened during operation in Hat Yai flooding
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยสันกำแพง จ.เชียงใหม่

Rescuers urged residents to remain calm for the safety of both themselves and emergency workers. However, more threats and shootings were reported in the same area, known as Area 8, last night, November 26.

At around 8.30pm, the San Kampaeng Rescue Foundation from Chiang Mai announced they had cancelled operations in the area after an armed man fired at their boat more than 20 times. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Related Articles

The team updated today, November 27, that they would continue their rescue efforts but relocate to a safer zone.

Phuket Times also reported that rescuers from Phuket experienced gunfire while assisting residents. Another team from Surat Thani faced a similar incident. Despite safety concerns, Phuket rescuers confirmed they will continue their operations.

Gunfire and threats in Hat Yai
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยสันกำแพง จ.เชียงใหม่

Many netizens urged police and relevant authorities to take action against the gunman to protect both locals and rescue teams. Others suggested that rescue teams should withdraw from Area 8 and leave operations there to government agencies.

Some online users speculated that individuals in Area 8 may be blocking rescuers due to hidden illegal items in the area. One commenter even questioned whether any illegal items were floating in the floodwater.

According to Thai PBS, Area 8 refers to the zone surrounding the intersection of Phetkasem Road and Rat Uthit Road, stretching from Saphan Dam Intersection to Hansa Hotel. Locals began calling it Area 8 after the 8th District Telephone Organisation relocated there.

The area was reported to have fast-flowing water and is considered one of the most dangerous zones, putting rescuers at significant risk.

Phuket rescuer faces gunfire
A rescuer from Phuket faced gunfires | Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Latest Thailand News
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

2 minutes ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

24 minutes ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

17 hours ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

18 hours ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

18 hours ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

18 hours ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

19 hours ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

19 hours ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

20 hours ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

21 hours ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

21 hours ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

21 hours ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

23 hours ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

23 hours ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

23 hours ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

24 hours ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

1 day ago
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

2 days ago
Instagram &#8216;hi-so&#8217; conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

2 days ago
Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

2 days ago
Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect | Thaiger Thailand News

Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect

2 days ago
Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails

2 days ago
Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim

2 days ago
Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand? | Thaiger Visa Information

Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand?

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 9:57 AM
115 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.