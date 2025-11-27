Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

Rescue teams from other provinces reported threats and gunfire while assisting flood victims in “Area 8” in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, which remains heavily flooded.

Rescue teams from across Thailand travelled to the South, especially Songkhla, to support local responders in helping residents affected by the severe floods.

Many people have been without food and clean drinking water since the flooding began on November 24. Several families also have elderly, bedridden or ill members who require urgent evacuation.

Despite their strong intention to help everyone, rescuers said they could not reach all areas immediately and had to prioritise the most critical cases first. This led to frustration among some stressed and fearful locals, who shouted at rescuers and used vulgar language as teams passed by.

The situation escalated when some locals began threatening rescue teams. Volunteers from Surat Thani reported on Tuesday, November 25, that an unidentified man fired three gunshots into the air to intimidate them, forcing the team to abandon their mission and return home.

Rescuers urged residents to remain calm for the safety of both themselves and emergency workers. However, more threats and shootings were reported in the same area, known as Area 8, last night, November 26.

At around 8.30pm, the San Kampaeng Rescue Foundation from Chiang Mai announced they had cancelled operations in the area after an armed man fired at their boat more than 20 times. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The team updated today, November 27, that they would continue their rescue efforts but relocate to a safer zone.

Phuket Times also reported that rescuers from Phuket experienced gunfire while assisting residents. Another team from Surat Thani faced a similar incident. Despite safety concerns, Phuket rescuers confirmed they will continue their operations.

Many netizens urged police and relevant authorities to take action against the gunman to protect both locals and rescue teams. Others suggested that rescue teams should withdraw from Area 8 and leave operations there to government agencies.

Some online users speculated that individuals in Area 8 may be blocking rescuers due to hidden illegal items in the area. One commenter even questioned whether any illegal items were floating in the floodwater.

According to Thai PBS, Area 8 refers to the zone surrounding the intersection of Phetkasem Road and Rat Uthit Road, stretching from Saphan Dam Intersection to Hansa Hotel. Locals began calling it Area 8 after the 8th District Telephone Organisation relocated there.

The area was reported to have fast-flowing water and is considered one of the most dangerous zones, putting rescuers at significant risk.