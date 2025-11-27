What is the claims process for expat health insurance?

How health claims typically move through approval, billing, and support channels for expats in Thailand

Photo of Lydia Kwa Lar Lydia Kwa LarPublished: November 27, 2025, 7:36 AM
Image via Karola G from Pexels

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Most expat claims move through a mix of direct billing at partner hospitals and reimbursement when treatment is paid upfront.
  • Digital submission is now the standard route, with processing times usually tied to how complete the documents are.
  • Ongoing support, status updates, and follow-ups tend to run through 24/7 customer channels, keeping communication consistent throughout the claim

Living in Thailand is exciting and full of opportunity, but healthcare can be confusing for expats. Having the right insurance gives peace of mind when medical needs arise. Cigna makes the task easier with reliable coverage and a simple claims process designed for expats in Thailand. Here’s a quick look at how to make a health insurance claim smoothly and confidently.

Steps for the claims process for expat health insurance

Section (Click to jump) Short Summary
Understand your coverage Review what your Cigna plan includes so you know your limits, exclusions, and visa-compliant protection.
Getting medical treatment Show your Cigna card at partner hospitals for direct billing or pay first at non-partners and claim later.
Starting your claim Contact Cigna if the hospital doesn’t bill directly and prepare your treatment details for submission.
What to include in your claim Submit complete documents, including claim forms, medical reports, itemised bills, and prescriptions.
Submitting your claim Upload files via Cigna’s app or portal, or send by email or post with your policy number clearly stated.
Reimbursement and direct billing Cigna reimburses approved costs or pays hospitals directly, reducing upfront expenses and paperwork.
Follow-up and support Cigna’s 24/7 customer care team assists with claims, coverage questions, and hospital coordination.
Why Cigna matters for expats in Thailand Cigna provides visa-compliant coverage, fast claims, direct billing, and strong support for expats’ needs.

1. Understand your coverage

Understanding your health insurance claims helps avoid unexpected medical expenses.
Image via vadimguzhva from Getty Images

Before you receive treatment, take time to review what your Cigna expat health insurance includes. Most plans cover:

This helps you know what’s included, what’s limited, and what’s not covered, so you can plan and avoid surprise bills.

If you hold a Retirement (O-A or O-X) or Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, Thai immigration requires proof of health insurance with at least:

  • 400,000 Thai baht for inpatient care
  • 40,000 Thai baht for outpatient care

Cigna’s expat health insurance already meets these visa requirements, giving you protection that’s both compliant and dependable.

2. Getting medical treatment

Getting medical treatment
Image via pixelshot from Canva

Always keep your Cigna membership card with you. When visiting a hospital or clinic, show your card at the reception. Cigna partners with leading hospitals in major cities like Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai—including Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit, and Chiang Mai Ram Hospital.

At these partner hospitals, Cigna usually handles direct billing, meaning you don’t have to pay upfront for most treatments. It’s quick and convenient, especially during emergencies.

If you go to a non-partner hospital, you may need to pay first and claim reimbursement later. Keep:

  • Original receipts
  • Medical reports
  • Prescriptions and any supporting documents

This will help you get reimbursed without delay.

3. Starting your claim

Starting your claim
Image via triloks from Getty Images Signature

If your hospital doesn’t bill Cigna directly, contact the Cigna Customer Care Team right away. You can reach them by phone, email, or through the online member portal. Provide:

  • The date of your hospital visit
  • Your diagnosis
  • Details of your treatment

For outpatient visits or tests, you’ll pay upfront and then file a claim. The Customer Care Team will explain what documents are needed and how to submit them. Uploading everything through Cigna’s online portal or mobile app makes the process fast and simple.

Cigna usually processes claims within five working days once all documents are received.

4. What to include in your claim

What to include in your claim
Image via charliepix from Canva

Make sure your documents are complete before submitting. You’ll need:

  • A claim form (available on Cigna’s website or app)
  • Medical reports or certificates
  • Itemised hospital bills and receipts
  • Prescriptions or treatment notes

Documents must be in English or Thai. Missing papers can slow down the process, so double-check before you submit.

Using the digital portal saves time and lets you track your health insurance claim in real time. Most claims are processed within 10 working days, and reimbursement follows within about five more days.

5. Submitting your claim

Submitting your claim
Image via RgStudio from Getty Images Signature

Once your claim documents are ready, you can send them to Cigna through several easy methods.

The fastest and most convenient way is to use the Cigna online Customer Area or mobile app, where you can:

  • Upload your claim form, invoices, and receipts securely
  • Track your claim status in real time
  • Receive updates quickly and easily

For the full picture, you can learn how to submit and follow through with your claims with Cigna through their site here.

Make sure to clearly include your policy number on all documents you send.

Once reviewed, Cigna will notify you if your claim is approved or if more details are needed. This flexible system lets expats handle their health insurance easily, wherever they are in Thailand.

6. Reimbursement and direct billing

Direct billing at partner hospitals streamlines health insurance claims for expats.
Image via RgStudio from Getty Images Signature

If you’ve paid for treatment yourself, Cigna will reimburse the approved amount directly to your bank account. The reimbursement covers eligible costs minus any deductible or cost share stated in your plan.

At network hospitals, direct billing applies and Cigna settles the payment directly with the hospital, so you only need to pay your deductible if required. This system cuts down paperwork and financial stress, allowing you to focus on recovery.

7. Follow-up and support

Cigna's customer care team supports expats with health insurance claims 24/7.
Image via Danik Prihodko from Pexels

If you have questions about your claim, coverage, or reimbursement, contact Cigna’s Customer Care Team, available 24/7. You can reach them through:

  • Live chat on the Cigna website
  • Online member portal
  • Phone: +66 (0) 2 853 0079 (within Thailand)

They can also help with hospital partnerships, claim requirements, or adding family members to your plan.

Keep copies of all your claim forms, bills, and emails for your records. Staying organised helps future claims go even faster.

Why Cigna matters for expats in Thailand

Cigna provides visa-compliant health insurance coverage for expats in Thailand.
Image via PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature

Expats are not eligible for Thailand’s public Universal Coverage Scheme, so private health insurance is essential. Without coverage, hospital costs can be high, for example:

  • Over 100,000 Thai baht for a hospital stay
  • More than 1 million Thai baht for major surgery

Cigna protects you from these costs with plans built for expats, digital nomads, retirees, and international families. Benefits include:

  • Visa-compliant coverage
  • Optional dental and maternity plans
  • Fast online claims and direct billing
  • Clear communication and global support

With Cigna, expats in Thailand can access quality care without stress, knowing their health and finances are in safe hands.

Having Cigna expat health insurance in Thailand gives you confidence and security when you need medical care. The process is simple: to understand your coverage, visit a partner hospital, and submit your health insurance claim online or through the mobile app. Cigna’s large hospital network, direct billing system, and fast reimbursements make healthcare easy for expats, retirees, and digital nomads.

With 24/7 support and visa-compliant plans, you can focus on your health without worrying about high costs. To learn more about choosing the right type of insurance, read Travel vs international health insurance: Which coverage do you need overseas?

