Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

Published: November 27, 2025, 10:19 AM
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

Major General Mom Chao Chulcherm Yukol, a great-grandson of King Rama V and prominent royalist figure, has died in Chiang Mai aged 78.

Major General Mom Chao Chulcherm Yukol, a prominent member of the Thai royal family and former military officer, died peacefully at his residence in Chiang Mai province on Thursday morning. He was 78.

Mom Chao Chulcherm known as “Than Chai Mai” Born on 22 January 1947. He was the son of Prince Anusorn Mongkolkarn. He was a great-grandson of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V). His lineage placed him within the Yukol royal house, a family prominent in Thailand’s military, arts, and social circles. He was the younger brother of Prince Chatrichalerm Yukol, the renowned Thai film director.

The M.C. pursued a military career distinct from traditional royal paths. He completed his secondary education at Kemper Military School in the United States before obtaining a degree in electrical engineering. Upon returning to Thailand, he joined the Royal Thai Army.

He served in the Special Warfare Centre in Lopburi province. During the 1970s, he saw active combat operations against communist insurgents at Khao Kho in Phetchabun province. This service earned him the Freeman Safeguarding Medal. Later, he served as a royal guard and held positions within the Office of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary.

Mom Chao Chulcherm had a significant role in the 2019 coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He performed the ancient ritual of presenting sacred water to the monarch.

In 2019, he received a special promotion to the rank of General. However, a Royal Gazette announcement in November 2023 demoted him to Major General without stating a specific reason.

In his later years, Prince Chulcherm became a vocal social media commentator. He frequently used his Facebook platform to express conservative views and defend the monarchy. His posts often drew significant public attention and debate during periods of political tension in Thailand.

He married twice, first to Mom Siriporn and later to Mom Anchalee. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

