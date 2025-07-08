Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

Crustacean was first found in 1986, later seen in other western waterfalls

Pictures courtesy of Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook

A rare panda crab, known locally as the Sirindhorn Crab, has been spotted crawling across a remote waterfall in the Panoen Thung area at Kaeng Krachan National Park, showcasing the extraordinary biodiversity thriving in Thailand’s western forests.

The discovery, shared on the park’s Facebook page on Sunday, July 6, delighted conservationists and nature lovers.

The park’s post featured stunning photos of the elusive creature, accompanied by the caption: “When exploring the forest, keep your eyes sharp because nature always hides its wonders in plain sight.”

Park Chief Mongkol Chaiphakdee confirmed that the crab was found by an alert park officer during a routine patrol.

“The sighting highlights the rich biodiversity of the park and our efforts to protect these remarkable ecosystems,” he said.

The Sirindhorn Crab, known scientifically as Phricotelphusa Sirindhorn, is easily recognised by its striking appearance — a white carapace and claws offset by dark purple-black legs. This unique look earned it the nickname “panda crab.”

The species was first discovered in 1986 at Ngao Waterfall National Park in Ranong province. Since then, it has also been recorded in other western Thai waterfalls, including Huai Yai in Prachuap Khiri Khan. In 2019, it was officially listed as a protected species under the Thai Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act.

The crab thrives in clean, rocky creeks about 100 metres above sea level, making it particularly vulnerable to habitat loss and pollution. Its continued survival is a testament to the park’s conservation work and the need for vigilance in protecting Thailand’s natural heritage, reported Bangkok Post.

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park | News by Thaiger

“This lucky discovery underscores the importance of preserving the park’s unique ecosystems,” Mongkol said. “Every encounter with a rare species like this reminds us why our conservation efforts matter.”

Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is renowned for its incredible biodiversity, from elephants and hornbills to countless lesser-known species hidden among the forest’s dense foliage.

As more visitors flock to the park, officials hope sightings like this will inspire travellers to respect and protect the fragile habitats they come to admire.

