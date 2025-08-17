Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of Vincent Modell

In Chalong, Phuket, a 4.5-metre reticulated python was captured from a garden yesterday night, August 16. Residents had discovered the large snake concealed beneath a pallet.

The incident occurred around 9pm, prompting a call for assistance to British volunteer first responder, 32 year old Vincent “Vinnie” Modell of the Kusoldharm Foundation’s Patong branch. Known locally as the Snake Guy in Phuket, Modell was dispatched to handle the situation.

Homeowners, alarmed by the presence of the python, suspected it had already consumed up to four cats in the vicinity. While some locals initially suggested killing the snake, the property owners preferred a humane approach, leading to the snake’s rescue.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Modell stated that the capture process took approximately three minutes. The python will be transferred to a Thai animal foundation for safekeeping. Modell often shares updates of his rescue operations on his Facebook page, Snake Guy in Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Snake Guy in Phuket Facebook

In similar news, a 74 year old woman in Ang Thong province endured a harrowing night when a large python entered her home, causing one of her five cats to go missing.

The woman, Kasorn, heard unusual noises overnight before discovering the massive snake inside her residence on August 10.

Emergency responders and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were summoned to her house at 38/2 Moo 6, Bang Phlap subdistrict, Pho Thong district, after Kasorn spent the night monitoring the intruder. She lives alone, is disabled in her left hand, and keeps several cats.

Hearing strange sounds, Kasorn found the python likely hunting her pets. She attempted to coax it away by speaking to it, claiming it had brought her fortune, but the snake climbed into the kitchen rafters and refused to leave, leaving her anxious all night.

The next morning, she requested help from Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers and the Ang Thong Rescue Association. Volunteer Lek evaluated the situation and, seeing the snake perched high, called for additional assistance.

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
446 1 minute read

