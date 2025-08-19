Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

Unexpected visitor sparks fear as wildlife encroaches

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
217 1 minute read
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 74 year old resident of Trang province was startled when a large snake entered her home and sought refuge under a wardrobe.

The snake, identified as a deadly king cobra, was eventually captured by rescue workers. The incident occurred on August 18, when Phinyo, the homeowner, discovered the reptile in her house in Mueang district.

Despite her previous experience with various snake species as the wife of a former soldier, this was her first encounter with a king cobra in the area, prompting her to contact the local rescue team for assistance.

Suphat Eadchata, a 21 year old rescue worker known as Benz the Serpent, responded to the call from the Sawang Phakdi Trang Foundation. Upon arrival, it took nearly 30 minutes to safely locate and capture the snake, which had fled into the forest after being disturbed.

The snake was identified as a female king cobra, measuring 1 metre in length and weighing approximately 1 kilogramme. This is reportedly the first king cobra of this kind to be captured in Trang, despite Suphat’s extensive experience handling hundreds of snakes over the past three years.

Residents are now concerned about the possibility of more king cobras in the area, especially while tapping rubber trees. Phinyo recounted that she was having a meal on her front porch when her daughter alerted her to the snake’s presence.

Initially thought to be a golden tree snake, it was later identified as a king cobra, a species she had only previously seen in Prachinburi province. She regularly warns her family to be cautious of unfamiliar snakes, especially as king cobras are known to inhabit southern Thailand, but this was the first sighting in her neighbourhood, reported KhaoSod.

Suphat has urged locals to remain vigilant and contact him directly if they encounter any snakes, especially king cobras, which are considered the most venomous in the country. Residents are advised not to approach or handle snakes without professional assistance. Suphat can be reached at 095-081-2289 for 24-hour assistance.

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

8 minutes ago
Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Thailand News

Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

15 minutes ago
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

34 minutes ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

2 hours ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

2 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

2 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

3 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

3 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

4 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

4 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

4 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

4 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

5 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

5 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

6 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

6 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

6 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

7 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

7 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

7 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

7 hours ago
SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
217 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x