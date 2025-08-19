Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

A 74 year old resident of Trang province was startled when a large snake entered her home and sought refuge under a wardrobe.

The snake, identified as a deadly king cobra, was eventually captured by rescue workers. The incident occurred on August 18, when Phinyo, the homeowner, discovered the reptile in her house in Mueang district.

Despite her previous experience with various snake species as the wife of a former soldier, this was her first encounter with a king cobra in the area, prompting her to contact the local rescue team for assistance.

Suphat Eadchata, a 21 year old rescue worker known as Benz the Serpent, responded to the call from the Sawang Phakdi Trang Foundation. Upon arrival, it took nearly 30 minutes to safely locate and capture the snake, which had fled into the forest after being disturbed.

The snake was identified as a female king cobra, measuring 1 metre in length and weighing approximately 1 kilogramme. This is reportedly the first king cobra of this kind to be captured in Trang, despite Suphat’s extensive experience handling hundreds of snakes over the past three years.

Residents are now concerned about the possibility of more king cobras in the area, especially while tapping rubber trees. Phinyo recounted that she was having a meal on her front porch when her daughter alerted her to the snake’s presence.

Initially thought to be a golden tree snake, it was later identified as a king cobra, a species she had only previously seen in Prachinburi province. She regularly warns her family to be cautious of unfamiliar snakes, especially as king cobras are known to inhabit southern Thailand, but this was the first sighting in her neighbourhood, reported KhaoSod.

Suphat has urged locals to remain vigilant and contact him directly if they encounter any snakes, especially king cobras, which are considered the most venomous in the country. Residents are advised not to approach or handle snakes without professional assistance. Suphat can be reached at 095-081-2289 for 24-hour assistance.