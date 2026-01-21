Wildlife thrives in Kaeng Krachan as panther and bear spotted

A black panther and an Asiatic black bear with its cub were spotted on Monday, January 19, strolling along a road inside Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi, highlighting the rich biodiversity of this UNESCO World Heritage site.

The sighting occurred along the Ban Krang–Phanoen Thung route, a mountainous area frequented by nature enthusiasts. A tourist, Suwanna Mookachonpan, managed to capture clear photos of the animals in their natural habitat, which were later shared with park officials.

Kaeng Krachan National Park Chief Mongkol Chaipakdee confirmed the sightings, noting that such encounters reflect the park’s success in protecting Thailand’s endangered species and preserving the balance of the local ecosystem. The animals appeared healthy and unbothered by human presence, suggesting a stable and safe habitat.

The black panther, a melanistic variant of the leopard, is a protected species in Thailand. Its dark coat often conceals the characteristic rosette markings of a leopard, making it difficult to spot in the wild.

Also seen was the Asiatic black bear, one of only two bear species found in Thailand. Known for its stocky build, round ears, and distinctive white chest marking shaped like the letter V, the species is also protected under Thai conservation laws. The presence of a mother bear and her cub is seen as further evidence of a thriving population in the area.

Mongkol urged tourists to maintain a safe distance when encountering wildlife. DNP News reported that he advised against loud noises or attempting to approach the animals, and strongly discouraged feeding them, warning that such actions could lead to unpredictable behavioural changes.

