Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 15, 2026, 3:43 PM
109 1 minute read
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger
Photo via Thanadol Thongngern

A rare crested jayshrike made a surprise appearance yesterday, January 14, on a forest trail in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, stunning birdwatchers and park officials.

Mongkol Chaiphakdi, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said the elusive bird was seen near the 18-kilometre forest trail known as Ban Chang Yieb, which leads up to Panoenthung mountain.

The encounter was captured on camera by a tourist, Thanadon Thongngern, and quickly drew attention from those familiar with the species’ rarity.

The crested jayshrike (Platylophus galericulatus) is notable for its long, backward-sweeping crest, moderately long curved beak, and distinct feathering. Both males and females appear similar, but juvenile birds have reddish-brown plumage with faded white tips on some feathers, creating a spotted effect on the chest and belly. Their wings are paler olive-brown than those of adults, and their crest is noticeably shorter.

Crested jayshrike spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Photo via Thanadol Thongngern

This forest bird has a restricted range in the Sundaic region, found in southern Myanmar’s Tenasserim Range, Thailand, Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, western Malaysia, Sumatra, Java, and Kalimantan in Indonesia. It prefers lowland tropical rainforests at elevations up to 1,500 metres.

The crested jayshrike is classified as near threatened, primarily due to the rapid loss of its forest habitat.

Dailynews reported that sightings in protected areas such as Kaeng Krachan are increasingly rare, making this encounter an important reminder of the region’s biodiversity and the value of ongoing conservation efforts.

Related Articles

In a separate bird-spotting incident, just yesterday, a Brahminy kite caused panic in a community in Ang Thong province after it began swooping at residents in broad daylight. Residents said the bird frequently swoops close to people’s heads and claws at hats before quickly flying away.

In another similar situation, the roof of a rented house in the central province of Suphan Buri collapsed after two birds struck a second-floor window, injuring a Thai woman.

 

Thaiger QUIZ
Crested Jayshrike Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Where was the rare crested jayshrike spotted?
  2. 2. What notable feature does the crested jayshrike have?
  3. 3. What is the conservation status of the crested jayshrike?
  4. 4. Who captured the encounter with the crested jayshrike on camera?
  5. 5. What is the primary habitat preference of the crested jayshrike?
  6. 6. Which region is NOT part of the crested jayshrike's range?
  7. 7. What caused panic in Ang Thong province?
  8. 8. What color are juvenile crested jayshrikes?
  9. 9. What is the elevation range the crested jayshrike can be found at?
  10. 10. What incident occurred in Suphan Buri related to birds?

Latest Thailand News
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

48 seconds ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

34 minutes ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

45 minutes ago
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs | Thaiger Thailand News

Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death

2 hours ago
Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

3 hours ago
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

5 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

5 hours ago
Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026 | Thaiger Finance

The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

5 hours ago
2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road | Thaiger Thailand News

2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

6 hours ago
Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse

6 hours ago
SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage

6 hours ago
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

6 hours ago
ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat

23 hours ago
SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations | Thaiger Thailand News

SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

23 hours ago
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger Thailand News

Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

24 hours ago
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

1 day ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

1 day ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl

1 day ago
Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops

1 day ago
People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying

1 day ago
Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing | Thaiger Thailand News

Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 15, 2026, 3:43 PM
109 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.