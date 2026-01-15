Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

A rare crested jayshrike made a surprise appearance yesterday, January 14, on a forest trail in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, stunning birdwatchers and park officials.

Mongkol Chaiphakdi, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said the elusive bird was seen near the 18-kilometre forest trail known as Ban Chang Yieb, which leads up to Panoenthung mountain.

The encounter was captured on camera by a tourist, Thanadon Thongngern, and quickly drew attention from those familiar with the species’ rarity.

The crested jayshrike (Platylophus galericulatus) is notable for its long, backward-sweeping crest, moderately long curved beak, and distinct feathering. Both males and females appear similar, but juvenile birds have reddish-brown plumage with faded white tips on some feathers, creating a spotted effect on the chest and belly. Their wings are paler olive-brown than those of adults, and their crest is noticeably shorter.

This forest bird has a restricted range in the Sundaic region, found in southern Myanmar’s Tenasserim Range, Thailand, Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, western Malaysia, Sumatra, Java, and Kalimantan in Indonesia. It prefers lowland tropical rainforests at elevations up to 1,500 metres.

The crested jayshrike is classified as near threatened, primarily due to the rapid loss of its forest habitat.

Dailynews reported that sightings in protected areas such as Kaeng Krachan are increasingly rare, making this encounter an important reminder of the region’s biodiversity and the value of ongoing conservation efforts.

