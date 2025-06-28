Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video)

A giant king cobra caused panic in Trang province when it entered a home in search of prey, attacking a sizable cobra. Residents were alarmed by the incident and took note of the house number for lottery luck.

Yesterday, June 27, Khajornkiat Kongkaew, known as “Nong Mew Bongla Trang” from the Bung Ya Bongla King network, was called to assist at house number 107, Village 2, Ban Thung Na, Nam Phut subdistrict, Mueang district, Trang province. A large king cobra was discovered hiding under a pile of wood next to the house, causing fear among the homeowners and residents who dared not approach.

Upon Khajornkiat’s arrival, a crowd of locals had gathered around the house. They initially spotted a black cobra, approximately 1 metre long, which had been bitten by the king cobra and was attempting to escape.

Fearful, residents killed the cobra near the house entrance. They then examined the woodpile where the king cobra was reportedly hiding. Khajornkiat managed to extract the snake with his bare hands. As he did so, a dog attempted to attack the king cobra, but the residents intervened and restrained the dog.

The king cobra, believed to be a male, measured approximately 3.4 metres and displayed aggressive behaviour throughout the capture, which took about five minutes.

After successfully capturing the snake, it was placed in a sack to be released back into the wild at the Buntat mountain range between Trang and Phatthalung provinces. The residents felt relieved once the snake was captured. However, some onlookers took note of the house number, 107, hoping it might bring them luck in the upcoming lottery draw, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a giant king cobra was discovered devouring a rat snake at the base of a rubber tree in a plantation in Songkhla province, sparking panic among local workers. The incident occurred at the home of a 65 year old resident, located at house number 29 in village 7 of Ban Samong, Plak Nu subdistrict, Nathawi district.

