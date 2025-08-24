Golden green pit viper surprises after python sighting in Ang Thong

Stunning reptile sighting draws attention and excitement

Bright Choomanee
August 24, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An unusual discovery of a golden green pit viper has captivated residents after a volunteer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation investigated a reported python sighting at a house.

CCTV footage confirmed the presence of a 4-metre long python on August 23, 2025. Surprisingly, a 40-centimetre golden snake resembling a green pit viper was found instead.

The incident began when Pannawat “Lek” Imsub, a volunteer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation at Wat Loh, Mueang Ang Thong district, received a call for assistance. Residents reported a 3 to 4-metre python entering house number 25/5 on Thetsaban 3 Road, Bang Kaeo subdistrict, Ang Thong province, in the early morning hours.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon arrival, the volunteer was unable to locate the python. The homeowner then reviewed the CCTV footage, which verified the python’s entry and subsequent exit. While inspecting the area for safety, the volunteer discovered a golden snake, around 40 centimetres long, which was a surprise.

This golden snake, with a burnt tail, bore a resemblance to a green pit viper, a known venomous species. The snake’s unique golden colour from head to tail set it apart as this was the first instance of such a discovery, although a blue-green snake had been previously reported. Residents, intrigued by the unusual find, have taken the house number for potential lottery purposes, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee
August 24, 2025
