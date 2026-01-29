Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

A Thai-born American man becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of his Thai ex-wife after they travelled to Laos together. He denied any involvement and said he will only speak through a lawyer.

The missing woman is 45 year old Thatsanee Saelee, a Thai national from the Hmong ethnic group. According to her son, Winyu, Thatsanee lost contact with him on December 29 last year.

Before her disappearance, Thatsanee told family members that she planned to travel to Laos with the American wife of her ex-husband. However, she was later found travelling with her ex-husband himself, a 46 year old Thai-born American man named George.

Thatsanee and George previously lived together in Phetchabun province but later separated. According to the family, George allegedly abused Thatsanee during their relationship and once set fire to her home. Winyu managed to extinguish the blaze before any family members were injured.

After their breakup, George married an American woman and later obtained US citizenship. Despite this, Thatsanee and George reportedly resumed a romantic relationship. Thatsanee’s family claimed that George’s American wife was aware of the relationship and that there were no conflicts among the three.

After losing contact with his mother, Winyu filed a missing person report with Khao Khor Police Station. He later received information from the Immigration Office in Nong Khai province confirming that Thatsanee had travelled to Laos with George, not with George’s American wife as she previously claimed.

Further investigation by Winyu revealed that George returned to Thailand alone on December 31 before flying back to the US shortly afterwards.

Winyu said George previously threatened to take his mother to Laos, assault her, and abandon her there, leading him to strongly suspect George’s involvement in the disappearance.

Winyu attempted to contact George and eventually received a response on January 10. George claimed that he and Thatsanee separated upon arrival in Laos. He said a car picked Thatsanee up from the airport and took her to accommodation she had booked herself.

George said he did not know the name or location of the accommodation and claimed Thatsanee travelled with friends in Laos. He denied any wrongdoing and stated that he would not provide further information to Winyu or anyone else, insisting that all communication must go through his lawyer.

Videos shared on Thatsanee’s TikTok account showed her staying at a resort in Meuang Feuang district, Vientiane province, before travelling to Vang Vieng, where she attended a party with friends. Her last video was posted on December 30 last year.

The investigation into Thatsanee’s disappearance is ongoing. As of now, officers from Khao Khor Police Station have not issued an official statement on the case.