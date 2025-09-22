Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer

Fight erupts after regular foreign client causes misunderstanding

Petch Petpailin
21 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

More than 10 karaoke bar workers and five masseuses were involved in a violent altercation in Chon Buri yesterday, September 21, over a foreign customer.

Siriwimon Khamwan, the 51 year old owner of a massage shop on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, shared her side of the story with the media, seeking peace and justice for her five injured employees.

Footage of the incident circulated on Thai social media, showing a brawl outside the massage shop. Some of the shop’s employees engaged in the fight, while others tried to intervene or filmed the brawl.

According to DailyNews, the group of karaoke bar workers, comprising three men, two transgender women, and several women, initiated the confrontation outside Siriwimon’s shop.

Siriwimon explained that the motive behind the clash was a misunderstanding. The bar workers believed her employees had attempted to lure away one of their foreign customers, which she denied.

karaoke bar and massage shop fight to win foreign customer
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

She recounted that the foreign man had parked his car outside her shop. As he was a regular customer, her employees greeted him. However, he declined their services, explaining he was only there to meet a friend at the karaoke bar.

Because the man was a regular client, one of the masseuses accompanied him to the karaoke bar and chatted with him as usual.

Siriwimon suggested this may have caused the bar workers to wrongly assume her staff were trying to steal their customer. Soon afterwards, the karaoke workers arrived outside her shop and attacked her employees

The massage shop owner admitted this was not the first conflict between the two places. Staff had previously exchanged heated words, though it had never escalated to violence before.

bar workers fight masseuse Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Siriwimon told the media that she reported the matter to the police but did not wish to pursue legal punishment. Instead, she hoped both sides could sit down and reach a solution that worked for everyone.

She added that some of her staff were now frightened of being assaulted again and had asked to resign, which was damaging her business. She called for a lasting resolution to prevent further clashes.

As of now, none of the karaoke bar workers has spoken to the media or appeared at the police station to clarify the situation.

