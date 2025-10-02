Rayong house fire kills 7 as family trapped in blaze (video)

A deadly fire broke out in a residential area of Rayong, killing seven people and injuring three others in the early hours, prompting an urgent investigation.

The blaze broke out at around 4.30am today, October 2, near the entrance to Pai 2, Soi 7, in Tha Pradu subdistrict.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the property. Firefighters from Rayong Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation unit, along with Sawang Rescue volunteers, worked together to bring the fire under control.

According to a preliminary investigation, three homes were damaged in the blaze. Tragically, one house was completely gutted, killing seven people who were all from the same family. The victims included a father, his son, and two young grandchildren, aged just four and two.

Forensic teams and police officers were dispatched to the site to investigate the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, forensic doctors are carrying out autopsies before the deceased are transferred to Rayong Hospital.

Neighbours who attempted to help were also injured. Three people sustained burns and smoke inhalation while trying to assist during the fire and have since been taken to Rayong Hospital for treatment, reported Thai PBS.

As the community reels from the tragedy, officials have launched a full investigation to determine what triggered the blaze.

“We are examining all possible causes. It’s too early to say definitively, but the forensic team is collecting evidence.”

The area around Pai 2, Soi 7 remains cordoned off while police continue to assess the structural damage and ensure the site is safe.

More updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

In similar news, a large fire erupted in a residential area off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, causing traffic gridlock and drawing a major emergency response. The blaze broke out near Soi Bearing 16 (Sukhumvit Soi 107) on September 25.

Fire and rescue teams from two districts were deployed to the scene as thick smoke and flames spread rapidly through the area.