Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

Homeowners in the Isaan province of Udon Thani encountered a thief sleeping inside their house after a burglary, but were unable to catch the suspect due to safety concerns.

The homeowner, 50 year old Kiattisak, called officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to investigate after his two sons, 16 year old Por and 15 year old Per, discovered the thief resting in the house yesterday, July 13, following a break-in.

Kiattisak explained that his family recently moved to a new home approximately 500 metres from their former residence. On the day of the incident, he asked his sons to retrieve a bicycle from the old house, where they encountered the intruder in a storage room on the third floor.

Por and Per immediately informed their father, who called the police. The brothers attempted to lock the thief inside the room but were unsuccessful. The intruder forced the door open and fled the scene. The two gave up on chasing after him, fearing he might have a weapon.

Upon inspection, the family suspected the thief entered through a kitchen window. They suspected the thief of removing the exhaust fan and inserted a wooden stick through the hole to unlock the window before climbing in.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

Stolen items included 35 Buddhist amulets, a Buddhist statue, a television and a bicycle. In the storage room, the suspect laid a blanket on the floor to sleep and left a fan running when he escaped. His t-shirt and a knife were found abandoned in the room.

The family believes the thief had been using the house for several days before being discovered, enabling him to gradually move heavy items such as the statue, television and bicycle.

As of now, police have not issued further updates on the investigation. The thief’s identity remains unknown.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

In a similar incident in February, another sleepy criminal was arrested in Chon Buri. A Thai woman unknowingly let the suspect into her home, mistaking him for her husband when he knocked on the door.

The man reportedly demanded sex, and the woman pretended to comply for her safety. She told him she needed to use the bathroom first, locked herself inside, and remained there until the thief fell asleep. She then escaped and called the police, who arrived to arrest the suspect.

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

