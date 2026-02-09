Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

A serious error was reported at a polling station in Nan province in northern Thailand during the 2026 General Election on Sunday, February 8, after a polling officer mistakenly tore up dozens of ballot papers for the constituency-based Parliamentary election.

The incident occurred at polling station unit 3, located inside Baan Sri Kird Hall in the Chai Sathan sub-district of Mueang Nan district, Nan. According to reports, one of the officers at the station incorrectly tore the ballots along a printed folding guide instead of the designated perforated line intended for tearing.

Images published by THE STANDARD showed that 69 ballot papers were affected. The damage resulted in missing candidate numbers, including numbers one, two, 11, and 12, as well as the loss of key information printed at the top of the ballots.

Despite the error, some voters proceeded to cast their votes using the damaged ballots, either because they did not notice the problem or were unaware that the ballots were invalid. This raised concerns that their votes could be ruled void.

After the issue came to light, the polling station director, Pratarn Prompao, immediately reassigned the officer to prevent further errors.

Voting at the station continued until polls officially closed at 5pm. However, when officials began preparing for the vote count, they discovered the damaged ballots and were forced to suspend the counting process. Authorities said it was impossible to determine whether the affected ballots could be considered valid under election law.

Pratarn stated that the matter would be formally reported to the Election Commission Region 1, which would coordinate with the Nan Provincial Election Commission and the central Election Commission of Thailand to determine the next steps.

If a re-election is deemed necessary, officials said it would likely take place within the next two weeks, pending a final ruling from the Election Commission.

THE STANDARD also reported additional election-related issues elsewhere in Nan province. At a polling station in the Sathan sub-district of Pua district, an 86 year old voter reportedly tore his ballot paper and requested a replacement after realising he had selected the wrong candidate.

Meanwhile, officials noted that at other polling stations, some voters violated election laws by filming themselves while casting their ballots. Such actions are prohibited and carry penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.