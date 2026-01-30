Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai drug user sped off on his motorcycle to escape police and continued fleeing even after his girlfriend fell from the vehicle. He did not get far and was arrested shortly afterwards.

Footage from a police body camera went viral on Thai social media and was reposted by several news outlets. The video shows a man wearing a black T-shirt riding a red motorcycle at high speed while being chased by two police officers on another motorbike.

During the pursuit, the suspect lost control of the motorcycle, causing his girlfriend to fall onto the road. Instead of stopping to help her, the man continued riding away. Police quickly caught up with him.

One officer forced the suspect off the road, causing him to crash near the roadside. Another officer then chased him on foot, pushed him to the ground, and placed him in handcuffs.

Drug suspect flees arrest despite girlfriend falls off vehicle
Photo via Channel 7

The girlfriend later approached to check on her boyfriend, but police warned her to keep her distance unless she wanted to face possible legal action for assisting a suspect.

According to a report by Channel 7, the incident occurred on Rojana Road in the Phai Ling sub-district of Ayutthaya. The arrested motorcyclist was identified as 29 year old Jirapong.

Police found three methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yaba, in his possession. He was taken to a police station for questioning and a urine test, which returned positive for drug use.

Drug suspect continue fleeing even if girlfriend falls off bike
Photo via Channel 7

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with many netizens posting humorous comments. Some comments, however, were criticised for body shaming, including remarks such as…

“She knew she was heavy, so she jumped off to let him escape.”

“His girlfriend is very selfless.”

“She should find a better boyfriend.”

“He abandoned his girlfriend just because of three pills.”

“He chose to throw his girlfriend away, not the drugs.”

Thai man leaves girlfriend fall of motorcycle in police escape
Photo via Channel 7

Jirapong’s girlfriend, 32 year old May, later gave an interview with Channel 7. She said she was not angry with him and even visited him after he was detained by the court.

May explained that they had only been together for three months and insisted she had no knowledge of his drug use. Despite being injured in the incident, she said she still loved him and chose to stand by him.

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

