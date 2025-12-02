Rangoon Tea House celebrates its ICONSIAM debut with a cultural showcase of tea, music & modern Burmese flavours

Rangoon Tea House (RTH) officially celebrated the launch of its newest branch at Iconsiam with two intimate VIP & Media preview events on November 27 and December 1, marking a major milestone in the brand’s expansion in Thailand.

The opening introduced guests to the Modern Burmese Brasserie experience that has made RTH a Yangon icon, now reimagined for the riverside luxury of Iconsiam. The evening highlighted heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling through food, tea, and live performance.

Guests were welcomed into the new riverside space, an airy, contemporary brasserie designed with eclectic Burmese touches, matchbox-print art, rattan textures, brass accents, and a lush indoor green wall. The terrace, overlooking the Chao Phraya River, featured sofa seating shaded under ceam tasselled parasols, capturing the relaxed charm of old Rangoon.

Guests enjoy traditional Burmese tea-pulling during the Rangoon Tea House launch event.

During the preview, guests enjoyed signature dishes including:

  • Traditional Tea Leaf Salad
  • Four Fish Mohinga
  • Signature Chicken Biryani
  • Gunpowder Lamb Chops
  • Bamar Fish Tacos
  • Grilled Aubergine Salad
  • Ceylon Tea
  • Chef Honey’s Signature Cheesecakes: Burnt Basque, Burmese Tea, Taro

Rangoon Tea House celebrates its expansion with a cultural showcase of food and music.

The menu reflects the multicultural DNA of Burmese cuisine, which is the meeting of Burmese, Indian, and Chinese influences, with comforting flavours elevated through refined technique. The ICONSIAM branch also introduces lighter, faster plates designed for riverside shoppers and travellers.

As a highlight of the evening, guests experienced live Burmese tea-pulling — a theatrical technique essential to Myanmar’s beloved milk tea culture.

RTH’s tea masters demonstrated the perfect balance of Ceylon tea, milk, richness, and sweetness. Tea pulling not only reflects the artistry of Rangoon Tea House, but also honours the heritage of Myanmar’s teashops — a place where people gather, talk, and share stories.

Rangoon Tea House offers signature dishes like Tea Leaf Salad and Chicken Biryani.

The launch featured a special performance by War War San, one of Myanmar’s leading young musicians and a master of the Saung Gauk, the Burmese arched harp.

Her performance of classical Burmese melodies offered guests a moment of elegance and cultural depth, connecting the new space at ICONSIAM to centuries-old artistic traditions.

Her presence was a defining highlight of the launch — a bridge between heritage and the contemporary expression of Burmese culture that RTH represents.

Rangoon Tea House provides a lively dining destination for tea lovers and travelers.

A new chapter for Rangoon Tea House in Thailand

Founded by Htet Myet Oo and Isabella Sway Tin, Rangoon Tea House Iconsiam is the brand’s third outlet, and the second RTH branch in Bangkok.

The new location aims to introduce Burmese cuisine to a broader Thai and international audience, making it more accessible while preserving the warmth and storytelling of Yangon’s tea-house tradition.

With daily hours from 10am to 10pm, RTH Icomsiam is positioned as a lively destination for families and travellers, tea lovers, shoppers seeking comfort food and those exploring regional Asian flavours.

Location: The Veranda, G Floor, Iconsiam

Cuisine: Modern Burmese Brasserie

Opening Hours: Opens daily, 10am to 10pm

Seating: Approx. 60 pax

Reservations: +66 80 992 5114

Rangoom Tea House Instagram

Rangoon Tea House website

Press Release

