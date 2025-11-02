Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

A former chef was apprehended after a dramatic police chase following his alleged involvement in a Bangkok street robbery.

The 43 year old, known as “Bom” Piraphon Chueachart, reportedly snatched a gold necklace from a 61 year old woman in Bangkok, claiming financial desperation as his motive.

Police Major General Siam Boonsom, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and other senior officers instructed the Bang Khen Police Station to investigate the incident yesterday, on November 1. The robbery occurred along Phahon Yothin 48 Alley, near the Communications Regiment in Bang Khen.

The victim was approached by a man on a motorcycle, who inquired about directions before snatching her gold necklace valued at approximately 60,000 baht.

The incident unfolded as the victim was on her way home from the Ying Charoen Market. She had stopped to answer a phone call when the suspect, described as of medium build and approximately 170 centimetres tall, took advantage of the moment.

He was riding a grey-black Honda Click 125i motorcycle. After the theft, he fled the scene, prompting the victim to shout for help.

During his escape, the suspect collided with a silver Toyota Revo, driven by 30 year old Naing Nyein Lu, a Myanmar national, near the Communications Regiment. The victim repeatedly demanded her necklace back, but the suspect denied having it. He then fled on foot, managed to hail a taxi, and escaped.

Later that day, at around 4.30pm, Bang Khen Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuranan Petchmanee, tracked down Piraphon at a McDonald’s near Bangkok University in Pathum Thani.

The suspect had been spotted near Vibhavadi Rangsit 62 Alley, prompting police to set up surveillance.

When approached by police, Piraphon attempted to flee in a white Toyota Altis. A pursuit ensued along Vibhavadi Road, during which he allegedly hit several vehicles before being apprehended near the university.

Upon interrogation, Piraphon confessed to the crime, stating he needed the money to repay a friend. He had borrowed a motorcycle from a security guard at the food manufacturing company where he was employed.

He initially sold the necklace, but was left with nearly 30,000 baht after the sale. Prior to his current employment, he had been a chef.

In similar news, a 25 year old Thai man was arrested for snatching a tourist’s gold necklace while riding a motorbike. The suspect, identified as Sakrin ‘Kae’ Chayapan, confessed to the theft, claiming financial hardship as his motive.

The incident occurred at the Thung Sao Road intersection in Songkhla province, where CCTV footage captured the suspect riding up to the victim’s vehicle and yanking the necklace before fleeing.

Police tracked him down within days, arresting him at his mother’s home in Satun province. Authorities said the stolen gold, believed to be Malaysian, was sold for just over 20,000 baht.

Piraphon, former chef, now faces charges of robbery using a vehicle, and has been taken to Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.