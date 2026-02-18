YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

A reported YouTube outage disrupted access to the video platform for users worldwide today, February 18, after problems emerged at around 8am and monitoring site Downdetector recorded a rise in user reports.

Downdetector, a website that monitors online service disruptions by collecting real-time reports from users, recorded more than 240,000 reports worldwide within 20 minutes, suggesting the problem was affecting users broadly across multiple regions.

Several users said YouTube failed to load on the app and web version, showing a ‘Something Went Wrong’ message, alongside a blank screen, preventing them from watching videos as usual.

However, some users said YouTube was still partly accessible, with videos continuing to play when they opened channels they subscribed to or used the Subscriptions tab, despite the error appearing elsewhere.

Downdetector notes that its figures reflect reports submitted by users rather than a confirmed count from the company, meaning the number of people affected may differ from the totals displayed on the site.

As of now, YouTube and its parent company Google had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. There was also no confirmed timeframe provided for when the platform would return to normal operation.

In related news, back in November last year, Cloudflare, one of the world’s largest internet infrastructure providers, went down for several hours and caused major websites to become inaccessible worldwide. Popular platforms, including X and ChatGPT, were unavailable for hours.

The outage stemmed from a technical failure inside Cloudflare, a global internet infrastructure company that acts as a backbone for website speed, security, and traffic management. The company confirmed the issue was caused by an oversized system file, not a cyberattack.