YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 18, 2026, 11:08 AM
111 1 minute read
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash

A reported YouTube outage disrupted access to the video platform for users worldwide today, February 18, after problems emerged at around 8am and monitoring site Downdetector recorded a rise in user reports.

Downdetector, a website that monitors online service disruptions by collecting real-time reports from users, recorded more than 240,000 reports worldwide within 20 minutes, suggesting the problem was affecting users broadly across multiple regions.

youtube outage reported worldwide
Photo via Downdetector

Several users said YouTube failed to load on the app and web version, showing a ‘Something Went Wrong’ message, alongside a blank screen, preventing them from watching videos as usual.

youtube outage reported worldwide
Photo via Thairath

However, some users said YouTube was still partly accessible, with videos continuing to play when they opened channels they subscribed to or used the Subscriptions tab, despite the error appearing elsewhere.

Downdetector notes that its figures reflect reports submitted by users rather than a confirmed count from the company, meaning the number of people affected may differ from the totals displayed on the site.

As of now, YouTube and its parent company Google had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. There was also no confirmed timeframe provided for when the platform would return to normal operation.

In related news, back in November last year, Cloudflare, one of the world’s largest internet infrastructure providers, went down for several hours and caused major websites to become inaccessible worldwide. Popular platforms, including X and ChatGPT, were unavailable for hours.

Related Articles

The outage stemmed from a technical failure inside Cloudflare, a global internet infrastructure company that acts as a backbone for website speed, security, and traffic management. The company confirmed the issue was caused by an oversized system file, not a cyberattack.

Latest Thailand News
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

31 minutes ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

35 minutes ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 hour ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

2 hours ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

2 hours ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

2 hours ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

18 hours ago
Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

18 hours ago
Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather

19 hours ago
Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng&#8217;s living condition at zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng’s living condition at zoo

19 hours ago
Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next | Thaiger Automotive

Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next

19 hours ago
Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

20 hours ago
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

20 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

21 hours ago
Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

22 hours ago
Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

22 hours ago
Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions | Thaiger Thailand News

Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions

24 hours ago
Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

1 day ago
Army monitors Cambodian-side forest fire, says security unaffected | Thaiger Thailand News

Army monitors Cambodian-side forest fire, says security unaffected

1 day ago
Siberian Husky abused and burned in Songkhla after escaping home | Thaiger Thailand News

Siberian Husky abused and burned in Songkhla after escaping home

1 day ago
Foreign tourists filmed engaging in lewd act in Pattaya sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists filmed engaging in lewd act in Pattaya sea

1 day ago
4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Bangkok for fatal attack on American man | Thaiger Bangkok News

4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Bangkok for fatal attack on American man

1 day ago
Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop

2 days ago
Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour

2 days ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 18, 2026, 11:08 AM
111 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.