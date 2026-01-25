Jealousy-fueled argument leads to ping pong bomb explosion in Pattaya

January 25, 2026
Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

In Pattaya, a dispute driven by jealousy resulted in an accidental explosion involving a homemade ‘ping pong bomb’ earlier today.

A 27 year old Norwegian-Thai man, identified as Christian Kamma, unintentionally detonated the device during an argument with his 23 year old wife, Phatcharida Kamma. The blast injured both of them and two friends.

The incident unfolded at 46/1 in Soi Thung Klom around 12.16am. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center, alongside officers from Nongprue Police Station, quickly attended to the scene after receiving reports of an explosion causing multiple injuries.

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Upon arrival, rescuers found four injured individuals. Christian Kamma suffered severe injuries to his left hand due to the pressure wave from the explosion. Phatcharida Kamma sustained facial shrapnel injuries.

Their friends, 21 year olds Anuwat Chomphot and Suphaphon Choaha, experienced minor shrapnel wounds and reported experiencing ringing in their ears.

The rescue team provided initial first aid before transporting all four to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The scene was chaotic, with relatives, including the husband’s mother, and neighbours gathered in shock. Investigators observed significant damage: a marble table was shattered, windows were broken, and blood was visible on the walls and floor.

Fragments of the homemade explosive device, typically constructed from firecracker components and a ping pong ball, were collected as evidence.

Anuwat Chomphot, who was present during the incident, recounted that the group was consuming alcohol outside the residence when Christian Kamma began arguing with his wife over jealousy concerns.

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Christian, who works in Norway, reportedly grew suspicious and, in an attempt to intimidate Phatcharida, grabbed the explosive, slammed it onto the marble table, and unintentionally triggered the detonation, resulting in injuries to everyone nearby.

Following the explosion, Christian’s mother was called to the scene, and she subsequently alerted rescue services and the police. Authorities documented the scene with photographs, and the injured individuals remain under medical care.

The police are waiting for their recovery to obtain formal statements. Legal proceedings are expected to follow, focusing on the possession and improper use of the homemade explosive.

Ping pong bombs, common in Thailand, are often used recreationally or as pranks but can cause significant harm when mishandled, as reported by the Pattaya News.

