Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

The premium smartphone market in Thailand has never been more expensive. Flagships from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi routinely breach the 40,000 baht barrier, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max commanding nearly 49,000 baht and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sitting between 40,900 and 46,900 baht. For most Thai consumers, these prices represent two months’ salary or more.

Enter the Infinix Note Edge, a device launching at the end of January 2026 that promises flagship-inspired features at a fraction of the cost. But can a phone priced around 6,250 baht actually deliver a premium experience, or is this another case of “you get what you pay for”?

Note that since the phone will be released towards the end of this month, full details are not clear, and the retail pricing might be different from what is stated below.

What you’re actually getting

The Infinix Note Edge doesn’t look like a budget device on paper. The phone measures just 7.2mm thick—slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (8.25mm) and nearly matching Samsung’s obsession with thinness. At 185 grams, it’s lighter than most flagships despite housing a genuinely massive 6,500mAh battery.

That battery capacity deserves emphasis. The iPhone 17 Pro Max maxes out at roughly 4,800mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra manages 5,000mAh. Even Xiaomi’s silicon-carbon battery technology in the upcoming Xiaomi 17 reaches 7,000mAh, but that phone will cost around 29,900 baht, nearly five times the Infinix’s price. For a budget device to pack 6,500mAh into a body this slim represents genuine engineering, not just cost-cutting.

The display continues the theme of punching above its weight class. Infinix has equipped the Note Edge with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen running at 120Hz with a 1.5K resolution. The panel supports 2160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain and hits a peak brightness of 4,500 nits—a specification that actually exceeds the iPhone 17’s outdoor visibility. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the latest generation designed specifically for mid-range devices.

Under the glass sits a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP front camera. Charging happens via 45W wired fast charging, which Infinix claims can push the battery from 1% to 100% in 62 minutes. There’s also 10W reverse charging for topping up earbuds or smartwatches.

Software comes in the form of Android 16 with Infinix’s XOS 16 overlay, making this one of the first devices to ship with Google’s latest operating system. Additional features include an IR blaster for controlling appliances, an in-display fingerprint scanner, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC for mobile payments, and IP65 water and dust resistance.

The device launches in four colours: Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Shadow Black, and Silk Green, with the green variant featuring a leather-like texture.

How it stacks up against the competition

To understand the value proposition, here’s how the Infinix Note Edge compares to Thailand’s premium smartphone options:

Feature Infinix Note Edge iPhone 17 Pro Max Samsung S25 Ultra Xiaomi 17 (Est.) Price (THB) ~6,250 48,900 40,900-46,900 ~29,900 Display 6.78″ Curved AMOLED 120Hz 6.9″ Super Retina XDR 120Hz 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz 6.3″ LTPO OLED 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Apple A19 Pro Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Battery 6,500mAh ~4,800mAh 5,000mAh 7,000mAh Charging 45W wired ~30W wired 45W wired 100W wired Main camera 50MP 48MP Fusion (triple) 200MP (quad) 50MP Leica (1-inch sensor) Thickness 7.2mm 8.25mm 8.6mm ~8mm Water resistance IP65 IP68 IP68 IP68

The reality check

Before crowning the Infinix Note Edge as the budget king, some perspective is necessary. The MediaTek Dimensity 7100, while competent for everyday tasks, doesn’t compete with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processors found in true flagships. Gaming performance will be adequate for casual titles, but it will struggle with demanding games like Genshin Impact at high settings.

The camera, despite the respectable 50MP resolution, lacks the computational photography prowess of Apple’s Fusion system or Samsung’s 200MP sensor with advanced night mode. Budget phones historically compromise most heavily on imaging, and the Infinix likely follows this pattern.

Brand perception matters too. Infinix remains a relatively unknown quantity in Thailand compared to Samsung, Apple, or even Xiaomi. Service centres, software update commitments, and long-term reliability are question marks that established brands have already answered.

Where it makes sense

The Infinix Note Edge isn’t trying to replace one of the other major brands; it’s offering an alternative for people who can’t afford one. For 6,250 baht (pricing subject to change), you get a phone that looks premium, lasts two days on a charge, and handles everyday tasks smoothly. That’s less than 13% of what you’d pay for an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Consider the alternatives at this price point. Samsung’s Galaxy A-series budget options typically compromise on display quality, battery capacity, or both. Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi phones offer good value but rarely include curved displays or batteries this large. The Infinix Note Edge carves out a specific niche: maximum battery life and visual appeal in the slimmest possible package.

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

Is the Infinix Note Edge the absolute best budget phone for 2026? That’s difficult to claim without testing alternatives that will launch throughout the year. But as a strong contender launching this month, it deserves serious consideration from anyone prioritising battery life and design over brand cachet.

The value proposition is simple: you’re sacrificing processing power, camera quality, and brand recognition in exchange for a device that looks expensive and won’t die by mid-afternoon. For students, secondary phone buyers, or anyone exhausted by flagship pricing, that’s a trade worth examining when the Infinix Note Edge arrives in Thai retailers at the end of January.

Just remember, this is a budget device with budget-appropriate expectations. It won’t replace a flagship for power users, but it might be exactly what the Thai market needs as an accessible entry point to modern smartphone features.

