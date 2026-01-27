17 best marketing and advertising agencies in Thailand (2026)

Photo Via: unsplash

Thailand has carved out its own spot among one of the most significant business destinations in Asia, and its growth in e-commerce, digital transformation and internet adoption backs this.

However, success in this market is not as straightforward as you may think. It requires understanding Thai consumer behaviour, cultural nuances, and current marketing trends.

Thai consumers have increasingly shifted to digital platforms, and brands are following suit with a shift in digital marketing strategies. Local advertising agencies in Thailand now offer expertise across SEO, app development, interactive advertising, digital billboards, influencer management, and social media strategy.

In this article, we’ve compiled 17 notable marketing and advertising agencies in Thailand for 2026, each bringing specialised knowledge in different areas of the industry.

AJ Marketing

AJ Marketing, a leading marketing agency headquartered in Singapore with an established presence in Thailand. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Influencer marketing

Online advertising

Performance marketing

Creative production

Press releases

SEO

Social media management

Video production

Digital billboards

Celebrity campaigns across the Asia-Pacific region

The agency maintains a network of over 7,000 influencers, providing reach across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for localised campaign execution.

AJ Marketing operates local teams in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, India, the Philippines, and Taiwan, combining regional insights with on-the-ground execution capabilities.

Their client portfolio includes AMD, MINI (BMW), ByteDance (TikTok), Microsoft, Adobe, and Philips, demonstrating experience with both global and regional campaigns.

Visit the AJ Marketing Blog for additional resources on marketing and advertising in Thailand.

Website: www.ajmarketing.io

TellScore

TellScore connects brands with Thailand’s creator economy through their AI-powered influencer marketing platform. The platform works with a network of over 80,000 influencers across categories, including lifestyle, tech, travel, and health.

Beyond campaign management and performance tracking, TellScore has raised industry standards by organising the Thailand Influencer Awards, recognising leading creators in the industry.

Website: www.tellscore.com

Primal

With a team of over 150 specialists, Primal has become one of Bangkok’s larger integrated agencies. They combine data analysis, strategy, creative development, search, social, and performance media to help brands grow online with real, measurable results.

Their track record includes over 5,000 campaigns across e-commerce, retail, tech, travel, and consumer goods, generating more than US$100 million in client revenue. Primal applies both local Thai market expertise and international best practices in their campaigns.

Services include:

SEO

PPC

Social media advertising

Content marketing

Creative production

Digital transformation

Website: www.primal.co.th

Vault Mark

Founded in 2016, Vault Mark distinguishes itself through AI-powered search optimisation and analytics capabilities. Since their inception, their goal has always been to create campaigns focused on improving online visibility and performance.

The agency prioritises transparent reporting and long-term growth strategies over quick wins, serving businesses across various industries in Thailand and internationally. They’re particularly focused on emerging AI search platforms and map listings alongside traditional SEO.

Their services include:

SEO

Search engine marketing

Paid advertising

Social media

Influencer collaborations

Web design

E-commerce

Analytics

AI search optimisation

Website: www.vaultmark.com

Grey Alchemy

Alchemy takes a creative-first approach to digital marketing, with storytelling at the core of their strategy. Founded in 2013, they develop campaigns aimed solely at connecting brands with their target audiences.

Their client roster ranges from global giants like Spotify, Marriott, Absolut, Google, and Amazon to beloved Thai brands including Singha, Bonchon, LEO, and Jaspal.

Their service offerings include:

Social media

Influencer campaigns

SEO

Google advertising

Design & branding

Email marketing

Website: www.greyalchemy.com

GVN Marketing

GVN Marketing has built its reputation on performance metrics and AI-optimised campaigns. The Bangkok-based agency focuses on full-funnel solutions across SEO, Google Ads, social media, branding, content creation, and comprehensive digital strategies.

Industry recognition from The Thaiger, Clutch, and Sortlist has validated their approach, and they’ve applied it to brands including Hyundai, Subaru, Tao Bin, and Blue Elephant Group, utilising AI-optimised campaigns and performance tracking.

Website: www.gvnmarketing.com

Asia Media Studio

Operating since 2007, Asia Media Studio brings nearly two decades of cross-cultural marketing experience to the table. They work at the intersection of Eastern and Western creative approaches, offering branding, web design, digital campaigns, SEO, social media marketing, PPC, and content strategies.

Their multicultural team understands how to bridge cultural gaps for international brands entering Thailand and Thai brands expanding globally, combining creative development with data-informed digital solutions and project management for clients in Thailand and beyond.

Website: www.asiamediastudio.com

Glow Digital

Glow Digital centres its approach on technical SEO and digital PR, combining these with paid media for comprehensive visibility strategies. They specialise in SEO, PPC (Google and social ads), social media marketing, content strategy, web design, and analytics.

The agency works extensively with clients across hospitality, tech, tourism, education, and e-commerce industries, focusing on increasing organic traffic alongside paid conversions.

Website: www.glow-digital.com

Inspira Digital Agency

As a Southeast Asian-focused digital marketing agency, Inspira Digital Agency helps brands find their foothold in the region’s diverse markets through localised, performance-focused digital solutions. With established operations across Southeast Asia, they bring a regional perspective to businesses tackling today’s fast-changing digital landscape.

Services include SEO, paid media, social media marketing, content creation, influencer campaigns, and website development, designed to drive visibility, engagement, and growth across industries.

Website: www.inspiradigitalagency.com

Most2414

MOST 2414 approaches digital marketing from a multidisciplinary angle, integrating strategy, digital marketing, social media, content, and e-commerce under one roof. They focus on data-backed insights with creative execution throughout campaign development.

Founded in 2015, the agency has grown its client base to over 50 brands across more than 20 industries. Their integrated approach helps brands not just build online presence, but to optimise it continuously as platforms and algorithms evolve.

Website: www.most2414.com

iPlan Digital

iPlan Digital positions itself around conversion optimisation and lead generation. They combine strategy, creativity, and technology to turn traffic into customers, with expertise spanning SEO, social media, paid search, content marketing, marketing automation, video production, and lead generation.

The Bangkok agency works with brands across multiple industries, creating integrated digital solutions for visibility, engagement, and ROI.

Website: www.iplandigital.com

Mapera.net

Mapera.net tailors its digital solutions to each client rather than applying template approaches. The Bangkok-based agency customises strategies for online growth across:

SEO and content marketing

Social media management

Paid media (Google and social ads)

Web design and development

Branding

E-commerce solutions

Influencer marketing

Analytics and reporting

Marketing automation

They serve everyone from early-stage startups to established enterprises, helping businesses improve visibility, engagement, and conversions through strategic digital execution.

Website: www.mapera.net

Sphere Agency

Sphere Agency stands out for its in-house production capabilities, photography, animation, video, and motion graphics, allowing them to control creative quality from concept through execution. Since its founding in 2011/2012, they’ve completed over 200 projects and generated over 6.5 billion baht in client revenue.

They offer digital strategy, social media marketing, SEO, paid advertising, branding, website and e-commerce development, and content creation, with all production handled internally for cohesive campaign execution.

Website: www.sphereagency.com

AWISEE

AWISEE operates across four continents, delivering SEO and content marketing with cultural adaptation for each market. The agency helps brands expand internationally through SEO, content marketing, digital PR, link building, and influencer campaigns.

They understand the nuances of ranking in different search markets, from Google in Europe and North America to regional preferences in Asia and the Middle East.

Serving industries including tech, fintech, SaaS, e-commerce, and travel, AWISEE builds long-term organic visibility and credibility for brands competing internationally.

Website: www.awisee.com

Adfinity

Adfinity specialises in paid advertising across multiple platforms, managing campaigns on Google, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Shopee, alongside social media content, influencer marketing, and photo and video production.

Founded in 2017, the agency is known for rapid campaign deployment and transparent reporting. They’ve built relationships with businesses across Southeast Asia, offering efficient campaign launches and tailored approaches for lead generation, sales, and brand visibility.

Website: www.adfinity.agency

IBEX

Despite being founded in 2019, IBEX has quickly established itself with an ROI-first philosophy. The Bangkok-based agency works across paid media (Google, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn), SEO, social media marketing, content creation, website development, e-commerce marketing, and video and photography production.

They serve businesses in automotive, hospitality, retail, real estate, and tech, helping brands optimise every dollar spent on digital marketing for maximum return.

Website: www.ibex.co.th

Minimice Group

Minimice Group operates with a 30+ person in-house team, allowing for close collaboration and quick iteration on campaigns. They specialise in SEO, lead generation, paid media (Google and social ads), social media marketing, influencer campaigns, and e-commerce advertising.

Their client base of over 200 brands spans e-commerce, lifestyle, healthcare, and tech. Minimice focuses on scalable growth strategies, optimising for sustainable traffic and conversion increases over time, not just immediate results.

Website: www.minimicegroup.co.th

Before making your choice

As one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets for e-commerce and digital innovation, Thailand continues to offer significant opportunities for both local and international brands in 2026.

Success in this competitive market requires understanding Thai consumer behaviour and marketing trends. Working with an experienced, Thailand-based agency can provide the local insight and expertise needed to compete effectively.

We hope this list helps you find the right partner to support your business objectives in the Thai market.

