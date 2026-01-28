Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

Apple has officially announced the second-generation AirTag, addressing key limitations of the original tracker with significant upgrades focused on range, volume, and new features designed specifically for travellers and Apple Watch users.

iOS 26.2.1 is required for compatibility

Before diving into the hardware improvements, users should note that AirTag 2 requires iOS 26.2.1 or iPadOS 26.2.1, which Apple released in January 2026. The update adds support for the new tracker and includes bug fixes for improved system stability. Existing AirTag owners and anyone planning to purchase the new model should update their devices immediately to ensure compatibility.

50% longer range with second-generation UWB chip

The heart of AirTag 2 is its second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, the same technology found in the latest iPhone 17 and Apple Watch. This upgraded chip extends Precision Finding capabilities by 50% compared to the first generation, meaning users no longer need to be extremely close to a lost item for the system to detect it.

Whether a bag is left across a park or in a distant room, the enhanced range makes locating items significantly easier. The original AirTag required users to be relatively near the lost item before Precision Finding could activate. AirTag 2 eliminates this frustration with its extended detection radius.

Speaker redesigned to be 50% louder

Anyone who has dropped keys between sofa cushions or buried an AirTag at the bottom of a cluttered backpack will appreciate this upgrade. AirTag 2 features a completely redesigned internal speaker structure that produces 50% more volume than the original, along with a new ringtone.

The louder speaker addresses one of the most common complaints about the first-generation AirTag, which users often struggled to hear in noisy environments or when items were concealed under layers of fabric or other objects. The improved audio makes finding items in hard-to-reach places far more practical.

Apple Watch gains Precision Finding for the first time

Perhaps the most significant new feature is native Apple Watch support for Precision Finding. Previously, first-generation Apple Watch users had to pull out their iPhone to access directional guidance when locating items. AirTag 2 changes this entirely.

Users can now raise their wrist and follow guiding arrows displayed directly on their Apple Watch to navigate to lost items, eliminating the need to constantly reach for their phone. This represents the first time Precision Finding has worked independently on Apple’s wearable, making the tracking experience considerably more convenient for Watch users.

Share Item Location: A traveller’s essential feature

AirTag 2 introduces “Share Item Location,” a feature specifically designed to combat lost luggage. Through partnerships with 36 airlines, including United, Delta, and British Airways, with more carriers joining soon, users can securely and privately share their AirTag’s location link directly with airline staff.

This capability helps airlines track down delayed or misplaced luggage more efficiently. The feature maintains strict privacy standards: location sharing stops automatically once the item is retrieved, ensuring users’ tracking data isn’t continuously accessible to airlines beyond the immediate recovery period. Reports indicate the feature has already proven effective in reducing lost luggage incidents during early testing.

Sustainability and compatibility

AirTag 2 maintains Apple’s environmental commitments, with the device constructed largely from recycled materials. Security remains a priority as well; no location data is stored on the device itself, preventing unwanted tracking scenarios that concerned privacy advocates with the original model.

Existing AirTag accessories, including keychains and loops, remain fully compatible with the second generation, allowing current users to reuse their existing attachments if they upgrade.

Pricing and Thailand availability

Apple has priced AirTag 2 lower than the original model’s launch price. In Thailand, the tracker will retail for 990 baht for a single unit (down from the first-generation’s 1,090 baht), while the four-pack costs 3,290 baht (reduced from 3,490 baht).

The device is currently in its pre-order phase globally, with availability at Apple Stores and through Apple’s website expected soon. Thai customers should watch for official announcements regarding exact release dates and purchase options.

For users frustrated by the original AirTag’s limited range or quiet speaker, the second generation represents meaningful improvements. The addition of Apple Watch support and airline integration positions AirTag 2 as a more capable tracking solution than its predecessor, particularly for travellers and those deeply invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

