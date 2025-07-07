Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

Passengers must keep power banks visible under updated safety regulations

Ryan Turner58 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules
A powerbank | Photo via Aleksandr Grechanyuk/Getty Images

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a notice reminding travellers of new regulations on carrying power banks when flying to Japan.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced the updated rules, which will take effect tomorrow, July 8.

Under the new guidelines, passengers may carry and use power banks during the flight, but the devices must remain visible at all times. They must be kept near the seat or in a bag under the seat and cannot be stored in overhead compartments.

Power banks are strictly prohibited in checked baggage.

Only power banks with a capacity of up to 160 watt-hours are allowed. If a device falls between 100 and 160 watt-hours, travellers may carry no more than two units, subject to the airline’s approval.

The regulation aims to reduce fire risks associated with lithium batteries, which can overheat or ignite in flight, reported The Nation.

CAAT advised all passengers flying to Japan to check with their airline for any additional conditions or approval requirements to avoid inconvenience.

Baggage claim area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport | Photo via Markus Winkler/Pexels

This follows the CAAT’s new restrictions on liquids, gels, and sprays carried onto aircraft or into restricted areas.

Effective since April 22, containers must not exceed 100 millilitres each. The rules cover items such as beverages, cosmetics, toothpaste, and pressurised sprays.

Certain exceptions apply, including medically necessary liquids with a prescription, baby food in reasonable amounts, and duty-free liquids sealed in security tamper-evident bags with proof of purchase on the day of travel.

All items are subject to screening under the updated regulations, which replace the previous 2019 guidelines.

More recently, on May 20, the CAAT announced that airlines must enhance compensation for passengers affected by unannounced delays or cancellations.

For international flights delayed over two hours, travellers are entitled to complimentary food, drinks, and free communication. Delays exceeding five hours require airlines to provide at least 1,500 baht in compensation or equivalent vouchers within 14 days, plus accommodation if needed.

If delays exceed 10 hours, passengers must receive cash compensation between 2,000 and 4,500 baht, depending on flight distance, along with other refund or rebooking options.

