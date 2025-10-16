Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

Secret room exposed as gang caught selling narcotics to tourists

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
128 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok raided a barbershop run by a foreign gang, uncovering a secret drug den and arresting eight suspects linked to a transnational crime ring.

A foreign-led criminal syndicate operating out of a barbershop in central Bangkok was dismantled this week in a dramatic police operation.

Eight suspects, including nationals from Egypt, Myanmar, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Thailand, were arrested during a raid on a commercial building in Soi Sukhumvit 3, Watthana district, after undercover officers were lured into the premises and offered illegal drugs.

Officers found the seemingly legitimate Arab barbershop was a front for a secret drugs den, complete with a hidden room where customers were invited to get high. Officers, accompanied by sniffer dogs Gigi and Alfa, uncovered narcotics hidden in everyday items, including the centre of a juice blender.

Seized items included four ecstasy pills, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, meth pills, magic mushrooms, contraband cigarettes, cash totalling over 125,000 baht, and more than 20 stoves and pots suspected of use in drug preparation.

The raid followed undercover surveillance in the Nana area, where officers spotted foreign men enticing tourists into the building with the promise of drugs. Inside, investigators discovered the fifth floor housed the secret operation, with drugs being offered for 2,000 baht per pill.

Police identified the ringleader as 50 year old Chalongkwan, a Thai national, who denied any involvement, claiming she only operated a cannabis shop and salon. An Egyptian suspect, Mina Farouk, also denied wrongdoing, saying the group “just worked there” and blaming a man named Yasim.

Investigators, however, believe the group operated as an organised network, dividing responsibilities between drug sales, customer solicitation, and concealment of contraband. They also suspect ties to wider transnational crime, reported KhaoSod.

“Some of these individuals have been intimidating locals and tourists, severely damaging Thailand’s reputation. We are committed to rooting out these threats to public safety and tourism.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom has ordered a full-scale crackdown on similar transnational crimes, vowing to restore confidence among visitors and protect the local community.

Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
128 1 minute read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.