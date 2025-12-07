Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 7, 2025, 1:44 PM
In Pathum Thani, a significant drug bust led to the arrest of a taxi driver. He was transporting a massive haul of methamphetamine pills.

Yesterday, on December 6, at the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Headquarters, Police Lieutenant General Wathana Yeejeen, alongside other officials, announced the capture of 35 year old Peekorn. He was found with 6,756,000 methamphetamine pills valued at 200 million baht during drug bust.

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

The arrest took place at a parking lot of a shopping centre in Chiang Rai. There, police apprehended the suspect with a white Honda Stepwagon Spada. It was registered in Khon Kaen.

The suspect faced charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which is considered a severe threat to public safety and national security.

Police Lieutenant General Wathana Yeejeen explained that the arrest followed an investigation into a drug trafficking network.

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

A tip-off alerted police to a group intending to transport drugs from northern Thailand to Pathum Thani. Their plan was for further distribution to the south.

The investigation began in November, and police tracked the suspect’s vehicle, a white Honda, from Chiang Rai to Pathum Thani.

Authorities monitored the vehicle as it moved to avoid detection. They finally arrested the suspect on December 6 at around 5pm when he attempted to retrieve the car keys.

Upon inspection, police found 38 sacks containing the methamphetamine pills inside the vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

The suspect confessed to being a taxi driver in Pathum Thani. He admitted to two prior instances of drug transport for a fee of 200,000 baht each time.

The police investigation continues to dismantle the drug network. They urge the public to report any relevant information to the Region 1 Provincial Police at 02-9362177 or 02-9362180. Alternatively, contact the Pathum Thani Provincial Police at 02-5815207.

Pathum Thani Governor Ekawit Meephian highlighted the collaboration between the police and administrative officers in this operation.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly involving warehouse rentals that could serve as drug storage sites, as reported by Khaosod.

