Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 11:56 AM
50 1 minute read
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A physical altercation broke out between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road in Phuket on Sunday, December 7, reportedly sparked by a misunderstanding.

The Facebook page Phuket Times shared a screenshot from a video of the incident on Sunday morning, captioned, “Fighting between Thai and foreign women. The Thai women involved did not know each other but joined the fight.”

According to the post, two foreign women initially attacked a Thai woman who was walking alone on Bangla Road. Other Thai women in the area stepped in to help her after witnessing the assault.

Thai netizens were divided in their opinions. Some praised the Thai women for supporting one another, while others criticised both sides for escalating the violence instead of attempting to break up the fight.

Several online users also urged the page to release the full video and provide more details about the motive, with some speculating the dispute involved competition for clients among sex workers.

Thai foreign women fight Bangla Road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

One Thai woman later commented claiming she was the victim shown in the footage. She insisted she was not a sex worker and rejected the speculation circulated online. She said the incident happened as she was heading home after attending a party with her employer.

According to her account, she was walking along Bangla Road while speaking to her boyfriend on a video call. The two foreign women allegedly believed she was secretly filming them and confronted her, demanding she delete the footage.

Related Articles
Fight erupt on Bangla Road over filming misunderstanding
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Despite her attempts to explain that she was only on a video call, the foreigners reportedly refused to listen, brushed her phone off her hand, and caused it to fall and crack. The situation escalated into a heated argument before turning into a physical fight.

Some netizens suspected the foreign women might be illegally offering sex services in the area and feared the Thai woman was recording them, which may have contributed to the confrontation.

No police officers or local government officials intervened during the incident, and neither party has faced any legal consequences so far.

Thai foreigners fight Bangla Road Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Latest Thailand News
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

6 seconds ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

11 minutes ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

25 minutes ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

41 minutes ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

1 hour ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

1 hour ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

2 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

18 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

19 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

20 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

21 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

22 hours ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

22 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

1 day ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

1 day ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

1 day ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

1 day ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

1 day ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

1 day ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

1 day ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

1 day ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

2 days ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 11:56 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.