Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

A physical altercation broke out between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road in Phuket on Sunday, December 7, reportedly sparked by a misunderstanding.

The Facebook page Phuket Times shared a screenshot from a video of the incident on Sunday morning, captioned, “Fighting between Thai and foreign women. The Thai women involved did not know each other but joined the fight.”

According to the post, two foreign women initially attacked a Thai woman who was walking alone on Bangla Road. Other Thai women in the area stepped in to help her after witnessing the assault.

Thai netizens were divided in their opinions. Some praised the Thai women for supporting one another, while others criticised both sides for escalating the violence instead of attempting to break up the fight.

Several online users also urged the page to release the full video and provide more details about the motive, with some speculating the dispute involved competition for clients among sex workers.

One Thai woman later commented claiming she was the victim shown in the footage. She insisted she was not a sex worker and rejected the speculation circulated online. She said the incident happened as she was heading home after attending a party with her employer.

According to her account, she was walking along Bangla Road while speaking to her boyfriend on a video call. The two foreign women allegedly believed she was secretly filming them and confronted her, demanding she delete the footage.

Despite her attempts to explain that she was only on a video call, the foreigners reportedly refused to listen, brushed her phone off her hand, and caused it to fall and crack. The situation escalated into a heated argument before turning into a physical fight.

Some netizens suspected the foreign women might be illegally offering sex services in the area and feared the Thai woman was recording them, which may have contributed to the confrontation.

No police officers or local government officials intervened during the incident, and neither party has faced any legal consequences so far.